Area's top performers in South Carolina high school football Upper State championships
Here are some of the Upstate’s top performers Friday night in the South Carolina high school football Upper State championship games.
Tucker Hendrix, Christ Church – Hendrix passed for 351 yards and three touchdowns in going 14-for-17 in a 53-20 win against St. Joseph’s.
Dashun Reeder, Christ Church – Reeder ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.
Jackson Repp, Christ Church – Repp had five catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns.
Kolton Chapman, Daniel – Chapman ran for two touchdowns and threw for another in a 28-23 win against Belton-Honea Path. He had 82 yards on 15 carries and was 15-of-25 passing for 144 yards.
Mazeo Bennett, Greenville – Bennett scored both of Greenville’s first two touchdowns to keep it tied early in a 42-35 overtime loss to Westside.
Ethan Anderson, J.L. Mann – Anderson passed for 338 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-30 loss to Dutch Fork.
Mikel McClellan, J.L. Mann – McClellan had 15 catches for 196 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Jimmar Boston, Westside – Boston had a pair of touchdown catches and saved a 42-35 win with an interception in overtime. He had a 47-yard TD on the Rams’ third snap of the game and added a 26-yarder before halftime.
Cutter Woods, Westside – Woods threw for four touchdowns and ran for one in the second half. He also ran for a two-point conversion.
