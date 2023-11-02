Alabama will look to avenge its loss to LSU from a season ago. The Crimson Tide fell in overtime by a final score of 32-31 to the Tigers. It was a gut-wrenching, playoff-ending loss for Nick Saban’s squad.

Alabama hopes that there will be a different outcome this season. Both programs come into this year’s game having losses. Much like last season. Alabama fell to Texas in Week 2 whereas LSU lost to Florida State and Ole Miss so far this season.

Needless to say, neither team will end the season with an unblemished record. Alabama will just have to find a way to win on Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down the areas of concern ahead of Alabama’s Week 9 matchup against LSU.

Neutralizing LSU's playmakers

LSU has one of the most high-octane offenses in the country this season. A large reason for that is the amount of production that LSU has gotten from their skilled players. A core consisting of Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas, Kyren Lacy, and Logan Diggs have combined to score 29 touchdowns. The one thing that stands out about this year’s team is the fact that there are multiple playmakers. It does not have to be a one-man show like it has been in years past. Quarterback Jayden Daniels has plenty of options to choose from.

Alabama will have to minimize the Tigers’ playmakers in order to win. It will be crucial to the team’s success on Saturday night.

Blocking LSU's front-seven

There is no denying the fact that LSU has two future first-rounders along their front seven. Sophomore linebacker Harold Perkins and redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Maason Smith are sure-handed first-round picks. The two leaders on defense are surrounded by a strong supporting cast. Others like Greg Penn III, Jacobian Guillory, and Whit Weeks have played well this season to coincide with the play of Perkins and Smith.

Alabama has struggled to block at times this season. Despite their best performance coming against Tennessee, it will be important for the offensive line to rise to the occasion this weekend against LSU. If not, the Crimson Tide could be in for a rude awakening.

Keeping Jayden Daniels in the pocket

Last season, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels wore down Alabama’s defense on the ground. Daniels accounted for 95 of the Tigers 185 rushing yards. He also had a walk-in touchdown to help LSU upset Alabama in overtime.

His ability to evade pressure and make throws outside the pocket is also concerning. Alabama has not seen a quarterback this season quite like Daniels. His athleticism, intuitiveness, and improvisational skills have gotten him in the thick of the Heisman race. Alabama’s defense will need to apply pressure and dial up some blitzes to get Daniels off of his rhythm. He will need to be as uncomfortable in the pocket as possible.

Putting points on the board

This season Alabama averages a little over 30 points per game. On the flip side, LSU averages over 47 points per game. This means Alabama will need to be exemplary on the defensive side of the ball or will have to score a lot of points to win. Alabama has one of the best defenses in the country while LSU has one of the top offenses in the country. There is no doubt about it.

The deciding factor in the game will be whether or not Alabama can score points. They may not have to score 30 points to win. However, it would not hurt. LSU has the firepower to score on any defense and proved that last season against the Crimson Tide.

Play-calling and getting the ball to playmakers

Last season, Alabama lost to LSU in overtime. A large reason for that dealt with the fact that Alabama could not get the ball to their playmakers. A lack of creativity and awareness from offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien may have cost the Crimson Tide the game. Anyways, the past is the past.

It is now Tommy Rees’ turn to scheme against the Tigers’ defense. He has done a fair job of getting the ball to Alabama’s playmakers this season. However, players like Kobe Prentice, Kendrick Law, and Amari Niblack have not seen as many opportunities as Alabama fans would like to see. It will be interesting to see whether Rees can find ways to get the ball to his playmakers. He will need to do so to give Alabama the best chance to win.

