Areas of concern ahead of Alabama’s Week 12 matchup against Auburn

Regardless of the record of either tea, the Iron Bowl is always an interesting game as the strong teams can struggle and the weak teams exceed expectations. This year seems to be an outlier on paper. The Crimson Tide come into the game with an 11-1 record while the Tigers come in with a 6-5 record.

With the game being played at Auburn, there is always some level of concern from Alabama fans. It just seems like Alabama always has a level of difficulty defeating Auburn on the road. A hostile environment to go along with a team that has nothing to lose sounds like familiar territory to Alabama.

Alabama's matchup against Auburn.

Coming into the game level-headed

Alabama fans have become accustomed to close outcomes in the Iron Bowl over the years. Especially when the game is played on the road. Since Week 2, the Crimson Tide have run the table and made things look relatively easy. Well, that could change if Alabama does not come in disciplined and level-headed.

Auburn will be a much different team than they were a week ago against New Mexico State. The Tigers have nothing to lose. Alabama has everything to lose. It is crucial that Alabama maintains focus and understands that everything will not go their way on Saturday evening.

Penalties

In 2021, Alabama went into Jordan-Hare Stadium with a 10-1 record. The Crimson Tide had one blemish but almost had two following that game. If it weren’t for Bryce Young’s late-game heroics, Alabama would have missed out on the College Football Playoff. One of the elements that ultimately led to the game being closer than it should have been was penalties.

Alabama had 11 penalties for 129 total yards. That is something that was very uncharacteristic of a Nick Saban-led team. Nonetheless, it plagued Alabama two seasons ago. If that trend continues on Saturday, Alabama could be in a four-quarter fight for the Crimson Tide.

Getting off the field on third downs

One of the things that Alabama’s defense will need to do to ‘calm the storm’ is get off the field on third downs. It has not been too big of an issue this season but will be a crucial aspect of this year’s Iron Bowl. If Auburn is able to convert several third downs and keep the chains moving, it will keep Alabama’s offense off the field. That cannot happen this year if Alabama plans to control the tempo of the game and make things look easy.

Taking an early lead

When Alabama has struggled this season, it has been a result of not coming out of the gates early and taking a substantial lead. Allowing Auburn to hang around for four quarters would only lessen the chances of Alabama coming away with a win. The atmosphere could catch up to Alabama and make it difficult to operate on offense. If that is the case on Saturday, it could result in an unfavorable outcome.

Containing Auburn RB Jarquez Hunter

Auburn’s lone home run threat on offense this season is running back Jarquez Hunter. He has generated a lot of total yards and points for the Tigers this season. The Mississippi native runs downhill and is a very physical runner. Alabama will need to neutralize Hunter to be as successful as possible on the defensive side of the ball on Saturday evening.

