In 2022, Alabama defeated Texas in a tightly-contested battle. The Crimson Tide came away with a 20-19 victory atop the Longhorns. It came at the expense of a game-winning field goal in the last few seconds of the game.

Now, the Longhorns will travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the Crimson Tide in Week 2 of the 2023 season. Steve Sarkisian’s squad is widely considered to be the favorite in the Big-12 and rightfully so. The Longhorns return 10 starters on offense and six starters on defense. Meaning there is great continuity and experience among the Texas roster.

Texas will be one of the biggest threats that Alabama has on the 2023 schedule. There is no denying the fact that this weekend’s matchup could have playoff implications. Therefore, it is crucial that Alabama brings its A-game on Saturday evening in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Roll Tide Wire takes a closer look at some of the areas of concern ahead of Alabama’s Week 2 matchup against Texas.

Containing Texas' receiving core

Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Some would argue that the Longhorns have the best receiving core in college football in 2023. Truthfully, that could very well be the case. Steve Sarkisian has done an excellent job of recruiting playmakers at the wide receiver position. The key wide receivers that Alabama will need to neutralize are Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington, and A.D. Mitchell. In last year’s game, Worthy hauled in five receptions for 97 yards. Whittington reeled in seven receptions for 64 yards. As for Mitchell, he transferred from Georgia to Texas during the offseason. He has the size and speed to cause some trouble in Alabama’s secondary. The majority of their production came at the expense of backup quarterback Hudson Card. Now, Texas is fully healthy, and starting quarterback Quinn Ewers will be available after suffering a game-ending injury against Alabama in 2022. Alabama will have to contain Texas’ receiving core to give themselves the best chance to win on Saturday.

Preventing explosive plays

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

In 2022, Alabama’s secondary was somewhat vulnerable to Texas’ air attack. The Longhorns quarterbacks (Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card) accounted for 292 combined passing yards. Many would suggest that Alabama is better on the back end. However, it is tough to truly know given that the Crimson Tide took on a group-of-five opponent in Middle Tennessee State in the season-opener. The Alabama secondary will be put to the test on Saturday evening against a high-octane, Texas offense.

Keeping a clean pocket for Jalen Milroe

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama fans might recall quarterback Bryce Young avoiding the Longhorns pass rush on multiple occasions in last season’s matchup. Although Texas recorded just two sacks, their pass rush created a lot of issues for Alabama’s offensive line. As a result, Alabama struggled to push the ball down the field. Alabama’s leading wide receiver in the game last season was former Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs. With Gibbs now in the NFL, someone must step up on Saturday. If Alabama can not create a clean pocket for quarterback Jalen Milroe to operate, it could be tough to generate points on Saturday.

Getting an effective pass rush

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

One thing that Alabama was able to do effectively in 2022 was rush the passer. With star edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. heading to the NFL, the Tide have been forced to look for reinforcements at the EDGE position. In 2022, Alabama’s defense was credited for three sacks against Texas. On Saturday, other players will be forced to step up. Edge rushers like Dallas Turner, Quandarrius Robinson, and Chris Braswell will be called upon to create pressure on Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. If the pass rush is absent, Alabama could be in for a long, long night.

Penalties

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

One of Alabama’s biggest issues in 2022 was penalties. That has not been the case in most years under head coach Nick Saban. However, in 2022, Alabama had 15 penalties for 100 yards against Texas. That can not fly this season. Alabama’s lack of discipline a season ago caused the Crimson Tide to lose two games. If the penalty issue continues on Saturday, one too many mistakes could cost Alabama its season in the long run.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire