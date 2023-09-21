Areas of concern ahead of Alabama’s Week 4 matchup against Ole Miss

Alabama has had its share of good and bad to begin the 2023 season. In Week 1, the Crimson Tide made light work of Middle Tennessee State. The offense was moving and the defense was able to generate enough stops to pull away in the second half.

In Weeks 2 and 3, the Crimson Tide struggled to create any sort of momentum on offense. With the instability at quarterback, it has caused the offensive attack to become more predictable.

Opposing defensive coordinators were able to apply pressure on Alabama’s offensive line and quarterback. As a result, things have looked less than stellar on that side of the ball.

Defensively, Alabama has performed relatively well. Outside of several big plays being given up in Week 2, the defense has held its own.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down the areas of concern heading into Alabama’s Week 4 matchup against Ole Miss.

Neutralizing Ole Miss' rushing attack

Ole Miss has one of the most potent rushing attacks in the country in 2023. The Rebels are led by quarterback Jaxson Dart and sophomore Quinshon Judkins. Both have been two of the bright spots on the Rebels offense the past two seasons. Both have done a tremendous job of being leaders and allocating a vast majority of Ole Miss’ rushing yards. Alabama’s defense has been able to limit opponents in the rushing game this season. Judkins and Dart could be the best one-two punch that Alabama will face this season. They are hard-nosed, physical runners who find ways to make plays with their legs. Kevin Steele’s group will have to be up for the challenge on Saturday evening.

Putting pressure on the quarterback

Alabama’s front seven had no trouble wreaking havoc in USF’s backfield in Week 3. However, the Crimson Tide failed to put any kind of pressure on Texas’ quarterback in Week 2. Perhaps, things are trending in the right direction. Creating pressure will certainly play a factor against Ole Miss. If Alabama cannot find a way to create pressure, Lane Kiffin will pick apart the Crimson Tide defense. There is no denying that.

Controlling the time of possession

Through three games, Alabama has yet to control the time of possession. That has seemingly never been as big of an issue as it is now. The Crimson Tide have been unable to control the clock which has ultimately been a key factor the past two weeks. Alabama’s defense has been called on early and often. If that continues to be the case, Alabama will struggle to keep opposing offenses in check. Ole Miss’ offense is one of the more explosive offenses in the country. Controlling the time possession will be a crucial aspect to this weekend’s matchup outcome against the Rebels.

Sustaining blocks

There is one lingering issue that has plagued Alabama’s offense through the first three weeks of the season. It has been the offensive line’s inability to sustain blocks. In three games, the Crimson Tide have allowed 12 sacks. Whether it be through the air or on the ground, Alabama has struggled to be consistent on offense. The offensive line consists of three upperclassmen and two underclassmen. There is plenty of size along the offensive line, but that has not been a factor thus far. Opposing teams have been able to create pressure by using different stunts and blitzes. Ole Miss’ defense will be eager to make a statement in their conference matchup against the Crimson Tide. The offensive line will have to bring their A-game against the Rebels.

Creating turnovers

In the first three games of the season, Alabama has forced four turnovers. This means the Crimson Tide forces their opponents to average a little over one turnover a game. However, Alabama did not force a single turnover against Texas and finished -2 in the turnover margin. If that trend carries over to the Ole Miss game, Alabama could be in trouble.

