Areas of concern ahead of Alabama’s Week 1 matchup against Middle Tennessee State

The Alabama football team will kick off its 2023 season on Sept. 2 against the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders. The Crimson Tide are coming off an 11-2 season in 2022.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban brought in two new coordinators over the offseason. Several other assistant coaches were added to the coaching staff as well.

The Crimson Tide lost several key players to the NFL draft and others to the transfer portal but returned a lot of key pieces from last year. The expectations are high for Alabama heading into the 2023 season. However, there are still some issues that the team will have to address before being considered one of the best teams in the country.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at some of the areas of concern for Alabama heading into Week 1 against Middle Tennessee State.

Controlling the line of scrimmage

In recent years, Alabama has struggled at times to win at the point of attack. That goes for both sides of the ball, particularly the offense. Offensive line coach Eric Wolford has instilled the right mindset into the offensive line room. However, the offensive line has been an area of concern even prior to Wolford’s arrival. If Alabama’s offensive line fails to control the line of scrimmage against Middle Tennessee’s defensive line, it could be a long night for the Crimson Tide. The Blue Raiders limited opponents to 117 rushing yards per game in 2022.

Middle Tennessee State is going to attempt to make Alabama win the game through the air because they feel confident in minimizing Alabama’s rushing attack. That will be something to keep an eye on as the game ensues on Saturday evening.

Penalties

Last season, Alabama had 103 penalties for 893 total yards. The Crimson Tide averaged 68.69 penalty yards per game in 2022. That is something that Alabama head coach Nick Saban has not experienced since arriving in Tuscaloosa in 2007. Typically, the Crimson Tide are disciplined enough to cut down on careless mistakes. In 2022, it turned out to be the exact opposite.

It is concerning to think that the penalties could continue into 2023. If they do, it will be a long season for this Alabama team. Saban and the rest of the coaching staff have placed an emphasis on limiting penalties. It will be interesting to see if Alabama is disciplined enough to cut down on the penalties against Middle Tennessee State in Week 1.

Quarterback play

The play at the quarterback position will be crucial to Alabama’s success in 2023. With a well-rounded, Middle Tennessee State defense coming to town, the Crimson Tide will need a strong performance from its quarterback in Week 1.

It is unclear as to who will start for the Crimson Tide or what the game plan will be for the quarterback position. Redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe, redshirt freshman Ty Simpson, and redshirt sophomore Tyler Buchner could each see the field in Week 1. Whatever the case may be, Alabama will need someone who can control the game and make strong decisions. As of right now, the unknown at the quarterback position has created some concern among Alabama fans.

Protecting the quarterback

Many people believe that Alabama will have one of the best offensive line units in the country. I will have to see it to believe it. In 2022, the offensive front failed to protect quarterback Bryce Young on several occasions. It was one of the reasons for Alabama’s lack of success on offense. The inconsistency is something that Alabama can not afford to have in 2023.

In order for Alabama to be successful on offense in 2023, the offensive line will have to do a better job of protecting the quarterback. It is as simple as that. Middle Tennessee State has a strong defensive front that will apply the pressure early and often. It will be interesting to see how Alabama approaches the pressure and minimizes it over the course of the game.

Wide receivers creating separation

Alabama’s wide receiver group seemed to struggle to create separation in 2022. Maybe, it was a result of Bill O’Brien’s play-calling. Maybe, it was simply a result of not being able to get open. Whatever the case may have been, it was an issue.

Interestingly enough, Alabama returned almost all of its pass-catchers from a season ago to go along with several additions during the offseason. If the wide receivers fail to create separation, Alabama will be forced to be one-dimensional on offense. That would make the Crimson Tide more predictable. Heading into Week 1, the wide receivers failing to create separation is a huge concern for me.

