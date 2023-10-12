Areas of concern ahead of Alabama’s Week 7 matchup against Arkansas

Alabama is coming off of a hard-fought Week 6 win against Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide performed less than stellar for the majority of the game, Alabama had several costly penalties and struggled in several different areas throughout the game.

Needless to say, there are a lot of things that the Crimson Tide can clean up as conference play continues. In Week 7, Alabama will welcome a struggling, Arkansas team that currently holds a 2-4 record. While the Razorbacks have lost four consecutive games, they still have enough talent to give Alabama some trouble.

Roll Tide Wire takes a closer look at some of Alabama’s areas of concern heading into their Week 7 matchup against Arkansas.

Establishing the run game

In Week 6, Alabama was unable to run the football at an efficient level. It goes without saying that the Crimson Tide will need to establish a run game moving forward. Week 7 will be another test for Alabama’s offensive front. The Razorbacks’ front seven has been one of the few bright spots this season.

Alabama must create a rushing attack that keeps opposing defenses on their heels. If not, Arkansas could have more success than many would anticipate on the defensive side of the ball.

Potentially replacing Malachi Moore

In Week 6, Alabama starting defensive back Malachi Moore suffered an ankle injury. Soon after the game was over, he was said to have suffered a high ankle sprain. On Wednesday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban mentioned that Moore would be a game-time decision. If he is unable to play, someone will have to step in at the STAR position to assume his role.

Moore has been one of the leaders on Alabama’s defense this season. He has led by example this season and has been a crucial piece of Alabama’s secondary as well. Players like Earl Little Jr., Trey Amos, and Terrion Arnold could be targeted early on if Moore is unable to go.

Blocking at the second level

Alabama’s offensive line has struggled to block at the second level this season. In the past five weeks, opposing teams have been led in tackles by one of their starting linebackers. In Week 2, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. led Texas in tackles. In Week 3, linebacker Daquan Davis led South Florida in tackles. In Week 4, Suntarine Perkins led Ole Miss in tackles. In Week 5, linebacker Nathaniel Watson led Mississippi State in tackles. Lastly, it was linebacker Edgerrin Cooper who led Texas A&M in tackles.

Ultimately, Alabama’s offensive line has got to do a better job of getting to the second level and securing blocks. That seems to be a lingering issue that will need to be resolved moving forward. Arkansas’ leading tackler is junior linebacker Jaheim Thomas.

Neutralizing Arkansas WR Andrew Armstrong

During the offseason, the Arkansas coaching staff made it a priority to land some elite wide receivers in the transfer portal. They did just that by bringing in Texas A&M-Commerce transfer Andrew Armstrong. Through the first six games of the season, Armstrong has 35 receptions for 437 receiving yards and four touchdowns. The 6-foot-4 senior has really shown strides in the last three weeks. Armstrong has the size, strength, and speed to pose some challenges for Alabama’s secondary on Saturday.

Protecting Jalen Milroe

The biggest issue for Alabama this season has been the offensive line’s inability to protect quarterback Jalen Milroe. In the past three games, opponents have tallied 14 sacks. That is an issue that will need to be addressed moving forward. Arkansas has a relatively stout defensive front. They do not have an elite edge rusher, but their interior defensive linemen could give the Crimson Tide trouble in Week 7.

