Areas of concern ahead of Alabama’s Week 10 matchup against Kentucky

Alabama arguably had its biggest win in Week 9 against LSU. The Crimson Tide will now have to make the trip to Lexington in Week 10 to take on Kentucky.

While the Wildcats have struggled in big games this season, this is a great opportunity for Mark Stoops’ program to pick up a statement win. If Alabama comes in on a high, the Wildcats could take advantage of that and make this a four-quarter game.

That is exactly what Alabama does not want this Saturday. The Crimson Tide will need to perform well in several aspects of the game to ensure they have the best odds to win against the Wildcats.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down the areas of concern heading into Alabama’s Week 10 matchup against Kentucky.

Neutralizing Kentucky's rushing attack

Kentucky averages over 140 yards per game on the ground. The majority of their rushing yards come from graduate senior Ray Davis. The Vanderbilt transfer averages just over 100 rushing yards per game. He is also the leading rusher in the SEC. Alabama has done a tremendous job of stopping the run. However, the Crimson Tide have not seen a versatile running back like Davis. It will be interesting to see how Alabama prepares to stop the run on Saturday.

Winning in the trenches

Kentucky prides itself on winning in the trenches. Interestingly enough, that trend began when current Alabama offensive line coach Eric Wolford formerly served as the Wildcats offensive line coach. Since Wolford took over in Tuscaloosa, the same trend has continued in Lexington. Mark Stoops’ squad will look to do everything it possibly can to establish the run and rush the passer. They are one of the more physical units in the SEC and rightfully so. Alabama will need to live up to the challenge up front on both sides of the ball.

Coming out early on the road

After a huge victory over LSU, Alabama will be tasked with playing Kentucky on the road at 12 ET / 11 CT. The Crimson Tide have not played many early games this season, much less on the road. It will be interesting to see how Alabama comes out to start the game on Saturday. Earlier this season, Alabama struggled on the road against Texas A&M and South Florida. They will need to come out strong against the Wildcats.

Replacing two injured starters

During the LSU game, Alabama saw two of their starters suffer injuries. Those two were starting MIKE linebacker Deontae Lawson and starting free safety Jaylen Key. Both have been ruled out for this weekend’s matchup. Lawson helps the defense align properly and is a leader on Alabama’s defense. Key has performed well in the secondary and has become a reliable option on the back end of the defense.

With Lawson and Key unable to play, Alabama will likely turn to sophomore linebacker Jihaad Campbell and senior safety Kristian Story. Both have played well this season. Simply put, it is hard to replace two players who have been so good this season and lead by example. Both Campbell and Story will be called on in a big way on Saturday.

Establishing the run

The area that Alabama has been inconsistent this season in establishing the run. The Crimson Tide have oftentimes depended on either Jase McClellan or Jalen Milroe to carry the load on the ground. With Kentucky allowing just 110 rushing yards per game, someone will need to step up for Alabama. Whether it be McClellan, Milroe, or another running back, the Crimson Tide need to establish the run. If Alabama cannot, it will make them one-dimensional. That may not bode well. Then again, it could. We will have to wait and see how things go in the Bluegrass state this weekend.

