Areas of concern ahead of Alabama’s Week 5 matchup against Mississippi State

Typically, Alabama and Mississippi State play one another in mid-November. In 2023, the two teams will square off in a Week 5 showdown in Starkville.

Alabama comes into the game with a 3-1 record while Mississippi State wears a 2-2 record. The Bulldogs are led by first-year head coach Zach Arnett. There has been a learning curve through the first four games of the season for the team in maroon and white.

However, the Bulldogs have found ways to be competitive for the most part. In the past, Mississippi State has given Alabama some trouble. The Bulldogs last beat the Crimson Tide in 2007, which was almost 16 years ago. Despite that tidbit of information, there is still room for concern for this weekend’s matchup.

Roll Tide Wire lists the areas of concern ahead of Alabama’s Week 5 matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Containing Mississippi State's passing attack

Mississippi State has one of the more prolific passing attacks in college football. The Bulldogs tend to do a lot of their damage through the air. Senior quarterback Will Rogers has thrown for 979 yards and six touchdowns through the first four games of the season. He has thrown just one interception. His consistency is something that could Alabama’s secondary some trouble. In Week 2, Texas‘ passing attack got the best of the Crimson Tide. This is a concern for Kevin Steele’s defense heading into Starkville in Week 5.

Blocking at the second level

Through the first four weeks of the season, Alabama’s offensive line has struggled to block at the second level. The rushing attack has been effective enough in three of the four games thus far. It will have to be in Week 5 against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs have a pair of senior linebackers (Nathaniel Watson and Jett Johnson) who are great at stopping the run. It has been concerning to see the offensive line’s inability to secure blocks beyond the defensive front. They will be put to the test on Saturday night.

Getting ahead early

Alabama has struggled at times to get ahead early on in the game. That has been the case in three of the first four games. The Crimson Tide have executed on defense but have struggled to put points on the board. One thing about Mississippi State is that they score a lot of points. Granted, they have not seen a defense like Alabama’s from a talent standpoint. Nonetheless, Alabama’s offense must get ahead early and continue to pour on the points. Otherwise, it could very well be a four-quarter fight.

Limiting Tulu Griffin's production

One of the SEC’s best wide receivers throughout the course of the 2023 season has been Mississippi State’s Lideatrick “Tulu” Griffin. In Week 4, Griffin hauled in seven receptions for 256 receiving yards and a touchdown. He and Rogers have had a connection for the past two seasons. They have established familiarity with one another and have become one of the best pairs of skilled players in the conference. Alabama’s secondary will have to be cautious of where Griffin lines up at all times. His production will need to be neutralized in order for Alabama’s secondary to have success.

Turnovers

Turnovers were an issue to begin the 2023 season for Alabama’s offense. Starting quarterback Jalen Milroe has thrown three interceptions in three games. It is also worth noting that Mississippi State’s defense has forced nine turnovers in four games. Five of which were interceptions. The Bulldogs are actively looking to create turnovers and generate points. That will be no different on Saturday when the Crimson Tide roll into town.

