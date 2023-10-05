Alabama will travel to College Station to take on Texas A&M in Week 6. In recent years, the two programs have had some tight games. In 2021, the Aggies pulled off an upset in the waning seconds of the game. In 2022, the Crimson Tide came away with a win after coming up with a pivotal stop in the final seconds of the game.

Needless to say, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic for both fanbases heading into this weekend’s matchup.

Texas A&M and Alabama both suffered losses in Week 2 but have been impressive in recent weeks. This is a huge game for both programs as it will likely have implications for which program will represent the SEC West in the conference championship game.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down the areas of concern ahead of Alabama’s Week 6 matchup against Texas A&M.

Protecting the quarterback

In five games, Texas A&M has recorded 20 sacks. In five games, Alabama’s offensive line has allowed 20 sacks. Something has got to give in this weekend’s matchup. At this time, it feels like the Aggies’ defensive front can’t be stopped. Saturday afternoon will be the biggest test of the season for Alabama’s offensive front. Will the Aggies continue their dominance in the trenches or will the Crimson Tide rise to the occasion?

Snapping the football

One of the biggest issues for the Crimson Tide this season has come from the center position. Senior Seth McLaughlin has struggled to snap the football. His inconsistency at center has cost Alabama on several occasions and will continue to if the issue persists. Texas A&M’s defensive line will be creating pressure on Saturday afternoon, so it is crucial that McLaughlin is able to effectively snap the football. If the issue is not fixed, Alabama could be in trouble.

Neutralizing Texas A&M's wide receiver corps

In 2022, Texas A&M’s top two wide receivers — Evan Stewart and Moose Muhammad combined to have 14 receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown against Alabama. This season could see the same result if Alabama’s secondary does not bring its A-game. Stewart and Muhammad almost single-handedly led the Aggies to a victory last season.

In 2023, the two have already combined to haul in 34 receptions for 427 yards and five touchdowns. It is also worth noting that senior wide receiver Ainias Smith will be able to play against the Crimson Tide this season. He suffered a season-ending injury in 2022 that caused him to miss the Alabama-Texas A&M game. Smith will add another element to the Aggies offense that was missing last season. He brings speed and athleticism to an already star-studded receiving core.

Having success with rushing attack

Texas A&M’s defense is allowing just 96.2 rushing yards per game. The Aggies’ front seven is as solid as they come. The group is headlined by the likes of Fadil Diggs, Shemar Turner, LT Overton, and Walter Nolen. At times, Alabama has struggled to open up running lanes for their running backs this season. The Crimson Tide will need to create an effective rushing attack to open up their passing attack. That has been the formula for success for Alabama in the past two weeks. If they cannot manage to do that, the Aggies front seven could feast on Saturday.

Settling in at a hostile environment

Yes, Alabama has played two road games this season. One of which came in a hostile environment in Week 5 against Mississippi State. However, Week 6 will be a different beast for the Crimson Tide to tackle. Kyle Field, better known as “Home of the 12th Man,” has a seating capacity of 102,733. There will be no empty seats and the Aggies faithful will be fully invested in making a difference in the game. They could certainly do that early on by creating pressure on Alabama’s offense.

It is important that Alabama is able to settle in on Saturday afternoon. In Week 5, the Crimson Tide went up 14-0 against the Bulldogs en route to a 40-17 victory. If Alabama can create some early momentum, it could silence the crowd. If not, it could be too difficult for Alabama to overcome.

