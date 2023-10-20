Areas of concern ahead of Alabama’s Week 8 matchup against Tennessee

In order for Alabama to be able to smoke cigars following this weekend’s game against Tennessee, the Crimson Tide will have to show improvements in several different areas.

Through the first seven games, Alabama has looked superb on defense for the most part, especially the past four weeks. As for the offense, there have been some adjustments to clean up the issues along the offensive line. However, it has not been enough to increase the confidence level that Alabama fans have about that particular position group.

The offense has been inconsistent at times this season and it has come back to bite the Crimson Tide. More specifically, the turnovers and penalties. That has to be cleaned up heading into a rivalry game against No. 17-ranked Tennesseee.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down the areas of concern heading into Alabama’s Week 8 matchup against the Volunteers.

Blocking Tennessee's defensive front

In six games, Tennessee has tallied 24 sacks. The Volunteers’ defensive front has accounted for 20 of the 24 sacks. Defensive linemen Tyler Baron and James Pearce Jr. have accumulated 11 sacks together. Alabama’s offensive line has struggled to block defensive ends and edge rushers. This could be the best duo that the Crimson Tide has seen all season.

It is crucial that Alabama is able to block the edge this weekend as well as the interior defensive line of Tennessee. If not, things could get ugly for the Crimson Tide offense.

Establishing the run

Statistically, Alabama is averaging fewer rushing yards per game this season than any season that Nick Saban has coached in during his tenure as Alabama’s head coach. Meaning, the ground game has been hit or miss, which is not good enough in the SEC.

The offensive line has struggled to generate movement up front. It has shown as well. The running backs have been unable to find lanes in the ground game. Tennessee has one of the best front seven’s in college football this season. The Vols defensive front could cause a lot of problems for Alabama’s offensive play-calling if it cannot establish the run.

Neutralizing Tennessee's three-headed rushing attack

Tennessee has used a ‘running back by committee’ approach this season. The Vols play the running back that has the hot-hand oftentimes. Truthfully speaking, it seems to be working quite well. The three tailbacks that have contributed the most are Jaylen Wright, Jabari Small, and Dylan Sampson.

Between the three of them, they have managed to rush for 1,203 yards and nine touchdowns. The Vols are averaging over 200 yards per game on the ground. If that trend continues in Week 8, Alabama will be lucky to come away with a win. The defense did a good job of neutralizing Texas A&M’s rushing attack. The same will need to happen this weekend.

Penalties

Alabama has had an issue with penalties in recent years. The Crimson Tide have 48 penalties for 388 yards in 2023. The pre-snap penalties and snap infractions have been the biggest issues thus far. With Tennessee’s strength being its defensive line, the Crimson Tide will need to be disciplined at all times.

In 2022, Alabama had 17 penalties against the Volunteers for 130 total yards. That is a recipe for disaster and will be again this season if Alabama cannot clean up the issue.

Playing for four quarters

One of Alabama’s biggest weaknesses this season has been its inability to play for four quarters. This means the Crimson Tide often let their ‘foot off the pedal’ for lack of better terms. In Week 7, Alabama held a 21-6 lead against Arkansas at halftime.

In the second half, Alabama was outscored 15-3 and barely came away with a win. Consistency has been an issue for Nick Saban’s squad this season. If Alabama can play four quarters of Alabama football, it will be a long night for the team in orange and white. If not, Tennessee may very well walk away with a win.

