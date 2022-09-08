Areas of concern ahead of Alabama’s Week 2 matchup against Texas

Alabama didn’t have a tough time in their Week 1 matchup against Utah State. However, that may not be the case as the Crimson Tide travel to Austin to collide with the Texas Longhorns. Although the Longhorns have struggled in recent years, they have a strong connection with the Alabama coaching staff. Several players and coaches that were formerly with the Crimson Tide are now at Texas. Perhaps, the most notable is head coach Steve Sarkisian.

The former Alabama offensive coordinator runs a similar style of offense to the one he had when he was in Tuscaloosa. He was one of the more reliable coordinators under Nick Saban in recent years, so that could present a huge challenge.

Alabama thrived on both sides of the ball this past weekend. That will be put to the test this upcoming weekend against an ascending Big 12 program.

Roll Tide Wire will take a look at some of the areas of concern in the Week 2 matchup against the Texas Longhorns.

Dealing with the atmosphere

The last time that Alabama had a true road test was against Auburn last season. Fortunately, they exited the Plains with an overtime victory. Nonetheless, they will be put to the test early on as they travel to Austin to take on Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns. They will also be in front of 100,000 fans. It will be interesting to see how the Crimson Tide performs in an adverse non-conference environment.

Protecting Bryce Young

Last week, the offensive line allowed just one sack. However, that was against the Utah State Aggies. This week they will be put to the test against a good Texas defensive front. They recorded three sacks against Louisiana Monroe. Alabama will have to lessen the pressure on returning Heisman trophy winner Bryce Young. It is key to Alabama’s success on the offensive side of the ball in this game.

Familiarity among Texas' coaching staff

Several of Alabama’s former assistants are now in similar roles at Texas. However, one in particular, Steve Sarkisian, is the head coach for the Longhorns. The others that followed him are former Alabama assistants Jeff Banks, Bo Davis, Kyle Flood and AJ Milwee. With that being said, these coaches have some sort of familiarity with Alabama. It hasn’t been a problem for Coach Saban to coach against former assistants until Jimbo Fisher and Kirby Smart defeated Alabama last season. On Saturday, Saban will be put to the test against the former Alabama coaches in their new roles at Texas.

Consistency on special teams

Will Reichard

Special teams haven’t been much of a concern in recent years. However, it could prove to be critical on Saturday. Senior Will Reichard could be called on more than usual. If that is the case, it is essential that he is consistent and provides the points needed.

Covering their best playmakers

Alabama is still trying to find the best rotation of cornerbacks for this season. They will need to figure things out sooner rather than later against several of Texas’ elite playmakers in Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington. Worthy will present challenges with his speed and athleticism. The secondary will have to perform at a high level to sustain defensive success in the Week 2 matchup against Texas.

