Areas of concern ahead of Alabama’s matchup against Ole Miss

Alabama is a failed two-point conversion away from possibly being firmly in the College Football Playoff hunt. However, that isn’t the case as the Tide fell in their Week 10 matchup against LSU. Now, the team will look to put the loss aside as the team prepares to play in a tough environment on Saturday against a good Ole Miss team.

Nick Saban and a few of the players have emphasized the need to close the season out on a good note. Alabama will be presented with the opportunity to knock off one of Saban’s former assistants, Lane Kiffin.

The Tide has seemingly struggled on the road this season, so it will be another test for the team. Today, Roll Tide Wire will take a look at the five areas of concern heading into the Crimson Tide’s Week 11 matchup against Ole Miss.

Lane Kiffin's up-tempo offense

Alabama should be plenty familiar with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. After all, Kiffin was Alabama’s offensive coordinator from 2014-2016. The fact of the matter is that Kiffin is just as acquainted with the Tide’s defensive scheme as well. Well, it has looked that way in the past with the points that he has put up on Pete Golding’s defense. Kiffin’s up-tempo offense could give Tide defenders trouble with getting aligned to the formations as well as not allowing substitutions. That is something that the Tide struggled with against Tennessee several weeks ago.

Neutralizing the Rebels rushing attack

It is evident that Kiffin leans heavily on the running game. He has a two-headed monster with Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans carrying the load on offense. Kiffin will set up the rushing attack with the hopes to make his team seem predictable, so he can air the ball out. Alabama’s defense will have to be at its best if they hope to neutralize the Rebels’ rushing attack.

Alabama's offensive line sustaining blocks

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has had to evade pressure a lot throughout this season. The Tide’s offensive line unit has been inconsistent at times and often allows penetration early and often. That has been a looming concern for quite some time. If Alabama wants to win this game, it will need the offensive line to sustain its blocks to give the team the best chance to win on Saturday.

Alabama's pass rush

This season Alabama’s pass rush has been subpar. Edge rushers Dallas Turner, Chris Braswell, and Will Anderson have combined for just 13 sacks in nine games. That is relatively low for that unit. Last season, Turner and Anderson alone combined for 26 sacks. Alabama will need to create more pressure on the opposing team’s quarterbacks. It will make it easier for the secondary to perform at a higher standard. If there is no pass rush on Saturday, Kiffin’s play-calling could give Alabama’s secondary a really tough time.

Bill O'Brien

There has been a lot of chatter surrounding Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. O’Brien has been on the hot seat in the eyes of many Crimson Tide fans. After a poorly called game against LSU, all eyes seem to be on O’Brien.

