Area youth soccer team wins America Festival

Jun. 23—The Blazing Warriors, a U11 boys soccer team which is part of the Newton Area Soccer Association, won a spring championship recently. The Blazing Warriors won their three playoff games and went on to secure the title in the championship against the North Iowa Soccer Club. The 2024 America Festival in May was hosted by Iowa Soccer at Spring Creek Sports Complex in Altoona.

NASA registration is now open at https://newtonareasoccer.com/online-registration.