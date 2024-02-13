Area wrestlers compete at districts, Cheboygan girls bowling earns at least share of NMBC

MANISTIQUE – It was a solid weekend for several Cheboygan area wrestlers who competed at their respective MHSAA district meets on Saturday, Feb. 10.

In Manistique, Inland Lakes, Onaway and Pellston each wrestled in the Division 4 district meet.

Leading the way for the Bulldogs was Wyatt Hanel, who finished second with a 3-1 record in the 126-pound weight class. Hanel’s only defeat came in the finals. James Layman (106) finished third, while Gus Carper (132), Logan McMullen (150) and Andre Bradford (165) each recorded fourth.

Pellston senior Kenny Crawford also had an impressive day, taking second at 150. Crawford, who went 3-1, was narrowly defeated by St. Ignace’s Gabriel Werkheiser in the finals.

For Onaway, Billy Gasch (215) and Levi Rigot (285) each finished fourth.

YOUNG BASKETBALL STARS: The future is bright: Taking a look at Cheboygan area basketball's rising young stars

ROUNDUP: Cheboygan teams fall short against Sault, but Mackinaw City boys earn win over Wolverine

ONAWAY-INLAND LAKES BASKETBALL: Onaway boys complete regular season sweep of rival Inland Lakes with home victory

Division 4 regionals will take place in Charlevoix on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Over in Grayling, Cheboygan’s Chase Swanson (138) and DJ Wichlacz (144) each qualified for regionals by finishing fourth at their district meet.

Pellston senior wrestler Kenny Crawford earned a second-place finish at a district meet in Manistique on Saturday.

Swanson and Wichlacz advanced to the regional round at Kalkaska on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Chiefs on brink of another conference crown

BOYNE CITY – The Cheboygan girls bowling team earned at least a share of a Northern Michigan Bowling Conference championship with a 29-1 win over Gaylord in Boyne City on Saturday, Feb. 10.

The Cheboygan girls were led by Alicia Vieau (189, 132), Ellie Kennedy (184, 143), Izzy Taylor (180, 164), Kaitlynn Campbell (155, 143) and Lily McKervey (155, 10).

To clinch an outright NMBC crown, Cheboygan will need to defeat Gaylord again in Rogers City on Saturday, Feb. 17. Boyne City (5-1-1) is currently in second place.

Meanwhile, the Cheboygan boys suffered a 16-14 loss to Boyne City but captured a 23-7 victory over Gaylord in their respective matches.

Leading the Chiefs against the Ramblers were Jake Pluszcynski (243, 169), Luke Marsh (234, 128), Griffin Wiley (211, 167), Deegan Schoenith (193, 151) and Jesse Harbison (178, 147).

Marsh (255, 158), Schoenith (204, 153), Pluszcynski (171, 137), Harbison (150, 144) and Wiley (146, 143) each contributed to Cheboygan’s win over Gaylord.

Cheboygan (6-3) is currently tied with Rogers City (6-3) for second place in the NMBC, while Boyne City (8-1) is in first.

CHEBOYGAN HOCKEY: Cheboygan hockey builds belief with lopsided victories over New Boston United, Badgers

Cheboygan hockey falls to Gladwin, Stoney Creek

CHEBOYGAN – The Cheboygan Chiefs hockey team suffered a pair of losses during its second showcase of the season on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 9-10.

In a 3-2 loss to Gladwin on Friday, the Chiefs (5-16-2) were led by a goal apiece from Braxton Esper (assist) and Broden Powell, while Gavin Rose and Warren Farver each chipped in with an assist. Goaltender Sawyer Graham made 31 saves.

Noah Gingrich and the Cheboygan hockey team competed in showcase games at home this past weekend.

In a 7-0 defeat to Stoney Creek on Saturday, goalie Jackson Bancroft stopped 42 shots for Cheboygan.

Cheboygan wraps up its regular season with a 6 p.m. clash against Cadillac on Friday, Feb. 16, and a 1 p.m. matchup against Negaunee on Saturday, Feb. 17. Friday’s contest will be senior night for the Cheboygan team.

Contact sports editor Jared Greenleaf at jgreenleaf@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter @sportsCDT

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Cheboygan area wrestlers qualify for regionals, Chief girls bowling at least share of NMBC crown