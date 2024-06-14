Area trio to play in North-South game

Concord’s Braeden Messenger is among the three area baseball players that have been selected to play for the North team at the IHSBCA North-South All-Star game.

Fairfield’s Michael Slabaugh and Penn’s RJ Cromartie will also be playing for the North.

The All-Star game will take place June 22-23 at Huntington University.

There are two games on June 22nd and a single game on June 23rd. In the Sunday game, all the players will be wearing their high school uniforms and wooden bats will be used. All the games will be nine innings.