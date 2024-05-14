Area track roundup for May 13: Beaver boys claim Hanson Invite title

May 13—ALEXANDRIA, S.D. — Hanson performed well at its home meet Monday afternoon, sweeping the boys' relay slate en route to a first-place finish at the Hanson Invite.

Hanson (116) won the team scoring for the boys, with West Central (115) coming in second, followed by third-place Chester (64) and fourth-place Madison (61). West Central won the girls title (126), with Hanson finishing second (89), Madison placing third (88.5) and MVP notching fourth (69).

The Beavers placed first in the 4x100-meter relay (45.10), 4x200-meter relay (1:34.96), 4x400 relay (3:32.8), 4x800-meter relay (8:49.39) and the sprint medley 1600-meter relay (3:46.42).

Also for hosts, Weston Kayser won the 100-meter dash (11.14), Brock Tuttle won the shot put (50 feet and 4.25 inches) and discus (161-10), and Keaton Weber won the long jump (21-11.5).

On the girls' side, Hanson won the sprint medley relay (4:38.37), with Olivia Kayser winning the discus (122-01) and Jazzlyn Campbell claiming the triple jump title (33-11.75).

Other area winners included Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Berkeley Engelland, who earned her personal record in the 800-meter run with a 2:09.42, while also winning the 100 meters (12.55).

MVP's Reagan Rus won the 300-meter hurdles (47.46), Menno's Ashton Massey claimed first in the 400-meger run (59.44) and the 100-meter hurdles (15.15), and Kimball/White Lake's Autumn Baker topped the 3200-meter run (11:36.65). Winner won the 4x400-meter relay (4:17.29).

In the field events, Freeman's Makenzie Scharberg won the long jump (16-06), Winner's Jenaya Schrader placed first in the shot put (37-05.25), Sanborn Central/Woonsocket's Elizabeth Boschee won the javelin (100-08) and Winner's Jenaya Schrader placed first in the shot put (37-05.25).

For the boys, Mitchell Christian's Silas Holdeman broke his personal record in the 1600-meter run with 4:29.95 to place first, then won the 3200 (10:03.53).

Wagner's Jhett Breen was atop the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.27 seconds, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket's Jeffery Boschee won the high jump with a jump of 6 feet, 7 inches and Paul Kaffar of McCook Central/Montrose was first in the triple jump (42-09).

Piper Hanson wins twice at Burnell Glanzer Relays

ARMOUR, S.D. — Burke's Piper Hanson tabbed a pair of titles at the Burnell Glanzer Relays on Monday afternoon, winning the girls' 100-meter hurdles (15.21) and the 300-meter hurdles (47.43).

Also for the Cougars, Reed Benter won the 800 (2:08.68). Avon claimed the boys' 4x400-meter relay and 4x800-meter-relay title, while Gregory's Pierce Stukel won the 400 (52.77), Burke's Reed Benter won the 800 (2:08.68) and Colome's Joseph Laprath won the 1600 (4:37.65) and 3200 (10:47.29).

Avon's Courtney Sees won the girls' long jump (16-09.50).

Colman-Egan swept the team awards, winning the boys' title with a 112 and the girls' title with a 150. Dell Rapids St. Mary was second for the girls (120), Corsica-Stickney was third (60) and Avon was fourth (50). Webster Area was second for the boys (89.5), Dell Rapids St. Mary was third (68) and Avon was fourth (62).