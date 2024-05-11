Area track roundup for May 10: Top performances logged at Blasius meet in Kimball

May 10—KIMBALL, S.D. — The top performances were numerous on Friday at the Lezlie Blasius Memorial Track Meet, hosted by Kimball/White Lake.

Avon's Aziah Meyer won the 100-meter sprint in 11.61 seconds and also the long jump (21-1). Kimball/White Lake's Lincoln Kranig won the 200-meter race on his home track in a personal-best 23.90 seconds. In the 800-meter race, Daniel Leiferman (2:02.19) and Park Sinclair (2:08.16) went 1-and-2 for KWL, while Sinclair won the 1,600-meter run in 4:51.42. Colome's Joseph Laprath won the 3,200-meter run (10:50.99).

In the hurdles races, Winner's Austin Blare won the 110-meter run (15.89), while Reed Benter won the 300-meter race (45.08).

Kadoka Area's Lincoln Koehn won the discus (163-7) and the shot put (49-5.5). Corsica-Stickney's Driftin Mulder won the javelin (135-3) and Burke's Iker Diaz Montilla won the high jump (6-3). Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Riley Mayer won the triple jump with a personal-best jump of 39 feet, 6 inches.

The boys team point race was won by James Valley Christian with 88 points, followed by KWL at 79 points, Burke with 65 in third place and Winner with 63 points for fourth.

For the top girls performances, Kimball/White Lake's Kaitlyn Priebe won the 200-meter race (28.36) and the 400-meter race (1:04.04). Teammate Autumn Baker won the 1,600-meter run (5:20.28).

Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Berkeley Engelland won the 100-meter dash (12.61), a season best time and the 800-meter run (2:12.48). Abigail Engelland won the 3,200-meter race (12:28.55) for the Titans, who also had Makenzie Hetland win the high jump (5-3).

Burke's Piper Hanson won the 100-meter hurdles (15.17), with MVP's Reagan Rus second (15.34), and the two hurdling standouts swapped finishes in the 300-meter race, with Rus first (47.00) and Hanson checking in second (48.01).

Wessington Springs' Avery Orth won the girls shot put (40-8). The throw landed the Spartans senior at No. 5 in the state and No. 1 among all Class B girls throwers for the season.

Burke's Paige Bull won the discus (121-2) and Avon's Lila Vanderlei won the javelin throw (108-8). Avon's Courtney Sees won the long jump (17-3), while Burke's Daytona Paris won the triple jump (32-7.5).

In the girls team points, Burke won with a total of 141.5 points, followed by James Valley Christian at 79 points and Mount Vernon/Plankinton and Kimball/White Lake both at 73 points in a tie for third.

Mitchell sent a number of JV competitors to the meet. In the girls competition, Emilie Ellis was third in the 200-meter run (29.58), while McKenna Auch was fourth in both the 100-meter run (13.81) and 200-meter race (29.87). Cassidy Korzan was top finisher in triple jump, taking fourth (30-4) and fifth in the long jump (13-9.5).

The boys 4x100-meter relay of Camdyn Beatch, Adam Kampshoff, Kellen Larson and Trell Kaupp finished third for the Kernels (47.38). Mitchell's Miguel Vizcarra took fourth in the 400-meter race with a personal-best 54.01 seconds and Rylan Rients was fourth in a PR 5:28.86. Mason Kempf was fifth in the 200-meter race (25.14).