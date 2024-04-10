Area track roundup for April 9: Menno stars on track and in the field at Centerville Relays

Apr. 9—CENTERVILLE, S.D. — Menno showed well with a pair of multiple-event champions on Tuesday at the Centerville Relays.

In girls competition, Menno's Ashton Massey won the 100 hurdles (16.12), 300 hurdles (46.71) and triple jump with a personal best of 36 feet, 1 inch. She also ran the lead leg in the winning 4x800 relay (10:31.76), joined by Ellyana Ulmer, Nora Robb and Zoe Schaeffer.

Schaeffer, a ninth-grader, won the 3,200-meter run for Menno (13:41.29). Scotland's Trinity Bietz won the shot put (38-10.5), claiming the title by more than five feet.

Centerville won on its home track in the girls team competition, scoring 162 points, with Gayville-Volin second at 84.5 points and Deubrook Area third at 77 points.

For the boys, Menno's Bryce Sattler won the boys 800-meter run in a personal-best time of 2:05.17 and claimed the long jump (19 feet, 7.5 inches). He was also second in the 400 (53.49). Fellow Wolf Hunter Yosten won the shot put with a top toss of 45 feet, 2 inches, while he was second in the javelin (127-7).

Viborg-Hurley won a narrow race for the boys team title with 92 points, followed by Deubrook Area and Menno tying for second place with 91 points.

V-H's Luke Campbell was a triple winner, claiming the 200 (24.96), the 100 hurdles (16.00) and the 300 hurdles (42.58). Centerville's Colin Wattier was the winner in the high jump (5-8) and pole vault (10-6).

WAGNER, S.D. — A complete effort in the sprints and relays powered the Ethan/Parkston boys track team at the Wagner Relays on Tuesday.

In the boys point race, Ethan/Parkston was in control with 127 points, followed by Gregory at 74 points and Platte-Geddes at 72 points for third.

Ethan/Parkston was led by James Deckert, who won the long jump (20 feet, 9.75 inches) and the triple jump (42 feet, 2.75 inches). Connor Prunty won the 100-meter dash (11.72), Kolter Kramer won the 400 (51.34) and Evan Bartelt won the 1,600-meter run (4:43.58).

The E/P 4x200-meter relay of Connor Prunty, Maddux Brissette, James Deckert and Mark Deckert won in a time of 1:33.78, while Evan Bartelt, Gage Hohn, Mark Deckert and Kolter Kramer won the 4x400-meter relay in 3:34.07. Mark Deckert, Maddux Brissette, Kolter Kramer and Evan Bartelt won the sprint medley relay in 3:49.13.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton won the girls team points race with 92 points, with Elk Point-Jefferson in second place at 83 points and Chamberlain in third at 72. The Titans' Berkeley Engelland was a triple winner, claiming the 100 (12.88), 200 (27.25) and 800-meter (2:12.82) races. Chamberlain's Kinsey Evans won the 1,600-meter run (5:28.73) and the 3,200-meter run (11:33.18).

CHESTER, S.D. — Sanborn Central/Woonsocket sophomore Elizabeth Boschee had a standout day at the Chester Invitational with two event victories and four total top-three finishes.

Boschee swept the hurdles events, with a time of 17.29 seconds in the 100 hurdles and 50.81 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles. Boschee was also second in the long jump (14 feet, 10.5 inches) and third in the high jump (4-8), both personal bests.

In the girls team points, Colman-Egan was first with 126.5 points, Chester was second at 96 points and Dell Rapids St. Mary was third with 91.5 points.

Parker's Braelyn Berens was a double winner in the 100 (12.66) and 200 (26.37). Chester's Emery Larson won the 800 (2:26.22) and 1,600 (5:15.62) run.

In the boys team scores, Baltic led the way at 133 points, with Chester at 109 points and Colman-Egan third at 104.5 points.

Chester's Jovi Wolf won the 100 (11.43 seconds), 200 (22.62) and the long jump (20-7), while teammate JD Prorok won the shot put (42-10.25) and discus (122-2). Sanborn Central/Woonsocket's Jeff Boschee won the high jump (6-0) and was second in the long jump (19-11). Fellow Blackhawk Cody Slykhuis won the triple jump with a leap of 39 feet, 6.5 inches.

SALEM, S.D. — Hanson claimed the girls team title at the Rasmussen Relays track and field meet on Tuesday.

The Beavers scored 101 points, with Freeman second at 79 points and Howard in third at 64 points.

In the girls races, Freeman's Rylee Peters won the 100-meter hurdles (17.65) and the 300 hurdles (51.24). Hanson's Olivia Kayser won the shot put (33-10) and discus (114-4). Eliza Oltmanns won the 800-meter run in 2:39.73, while Reese Marek won the 1,600-meter run in 6:31.81.

McCook Central/Montrose's Mandi Schock won the triple jump (33-11), was second in the 200-meter run (29.75) and the long jump (15-1).

Freeman won the boys team title race with 97 points, followed by Hanson in second at 75 points and host McCook Central/Montrose in third place with 42 points.

Hanson's Brock Tuttle led the way in the shot put with a winning throw of 51 feet, 1 inch, and a throw of 145 feet, 3 inches in the discus, winning the event by nearly 20 feet. The Beavers also fared well in the relays, with victories in the 4x400, 4x800 and the sprint medley relay. Jayce Slaba, Cole Dewald, Jett Jager and Sutton Dewald won the 4x400 in a time of 3:43.87, while Radek Jarding, Carson Ferry, Anthony Geist and Max Baker won the 4x800 relay in 9:47.24, while Carter Endorf, Jager, Radek and Dewald won the 1,600-meter sprint medley in 4:02.72.