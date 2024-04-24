Area track roundup for April 23: MVP's Engelland, Menno's Massey shine at Danielsen Relays

Apr. 23—SALEM, S.D. — Dominant showings by Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Berkeley Engelland and Menno's Ashton Massey highlighted the girls track and field action on a blustery afternoon at the Gene Danielsen Relays.

Engelland cruised to wins in the 100 (12.65 seconds), 200 (26.84), 400 (57.40) and 800 meters (2:22.10). Engelland's sprinting sweep helped the Titans earn the girls team title with 95 points.

Meanwhile, Massey claimed titles on the track in the 100-meter hurdles (15.42) and 300-meter hurdles (45.91) in addition to a winning leap of 35 feet, 8 inches in the triple jump. She also finished third in the 200 meters (27.94) behind Engelland and Colman-Egan's Daniela Lee. Led by Massey's efforts, Menno finished second in the girls team standings with 71 points.

Alongside Engelland, MVP had two other event winners. Clara Fink won the shot put (36-10.5) and discus (120-6), with teammate Katie Stange taking third in discus (108-10) and fourth in shot put (32-5). Abigail Engelland posted a time of 12:05.85 in the 3,200 meters, winning the race by more than 50 seconds.

Reagan Rus also had several top finishes for the Titans, coming in second in the 300-meter hurdles (47.07), third in the 100-meter hurdles (15.84), fifth in the triple jump (32-10.5) and sixth in the 200 meters (28.68).

Ellyana Ulmer helped bolster Menno's team score with a second-place finish in the 800 meters (2:35.88) and a third-place finish in the 1,600 meters (5:47.71). She was also one leg of the Wolves' second-place 4x800-meter relay team.

Canistota's Allison Leber won the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 11 inches, and was third in the 400 meters (1:02.21). Howard's Melanie Calmus was second to Leber in the long jump (15-9.5) in addition to placing third in the 100 (12.93) and fourth in the 200 meters (28.02). Freeman's Cadence Hofer was third in the triple jump (33-6) and fifth in the long jump (15-8).

In the boys' competition, Hanson won the team title with 93.2 points, with Colman-Egan in second place with 63 points. Brock Tuttle and Keaton Weber each claimed field event titles to highlight the Beavers' performance.

Tuttle dominated the throwing events, winning the shot put (52-3.5) by more than 7 feet and discus (152-4) by nearly 11 feet. Weber won the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 8.5 inches, and added a tie for second in the high jump (5-8) and a fourth-place finish in the triple jump (40-2) to his afternoon.

Stetson Riggs aided the team scoring by taking fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (46.88) and fifth in the 110-meter hurdles (18.58).

Hanson also notched a pair of relay victories. Jason Porth, Sutton Dewald, Cole Dewald and Jayce Slaba won the 4x400-meter relay (3:36.97), with Slaba and both Dewalds joined by Weston Kayser in a winning effort in the 1,600-meter sprint medley relay (3:49.70).

Mitchell Christian's Luke Mentele glided to a win in the 1,600 meters (4:51.31) more than six seconds ahead of second-place Izayah Ulmer, of Menno. At 3,200 meters, Mentele was second (10:30.24) to teammate Silas Holdeman, whose time of 10:02.66 is the new best mark in Class B this spring.

The Freeman quartet of Chris Aasen, Rocky Ammann, Luke Peters and Tate Sorensen won both the 4x100-meter (45.63) and 4x200-meter relays (1:33.98). Also for the Flyers, Lane McCune was third at 3,200 (10:54.12) and fourth at 1,600 meters (5:04.63).

Kyle Sandland, of MVP, was also part of the five-way tie for second in the high jump and took fourth in the 200 meters (24.54). McCook Central/Montrose's Paul Kaffar was third in the triple jump (41-9) and fifth in the long jump (19-4.5).

Menno's Hunter Yosten was top five in all three throwing events, finishing second in the shot put (44-11), third in the javelin (134-6) and fifth in the discus (123-7). MCM's Jackson Schmidt also stood out in the throwing events, taking fourth in the discus (125-5) and fifth in the shot put (42-6.5).

Bryce Sattler, of Menno, was second in the long jump (20-3) and third at both 400 (52.40) and 800 meters (2:10.39).

MILLER, S.D. — Chamberlain picked up a girls team victory at the Miller Booster Club track meet on Tuesday, paced by victories in the distance medley relay and the javelin.

The Cubs scored 136 points in the girls team tally, with Wolsey-Wessington second at 118 and Winner third with 86 points. Chamberlain's Tobi Peterson won the javelin with a throw of 104 feet, 5 inches, while Wessington Springs' Avery Orth won the shot put with a throw of 38 feet, 10 inches, with Peterson second (36-3.5). Chamberlain also picked up a victory in the sprint medley relay, with Mya Priebe, Alexa Petersen, Alexandra Schmiedt and Kinsey Evans running in 4:29.46.

In the girls races, Winner's Keelie Kuil swept the 100 and 200 dashes, winning the 100 in a personal-best 12.94 seconds and the 200 in 26.89 seconds. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket's Elizabeth Boschee was a triple winner in the 100 hurdles (17.02) and 300 hurdles (49.91) and lone jump (14-8), plus second in the high jump (4-8). Kimball/White Lake's Autumn Baker won the 3,200-meter urn in a time of 12 minutes, 00.71 seconds.

The boys team scoring was led by Miller with 96, edging Wolsey-Wessington and Winner, which tied for second with 93 points. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket was fourth with 79 points.

Among the boys, Wessington Springs' Lincoln Kranig won the 200-meter dash in a personal-best time of 24.39 seconds. Winner's Shawn Hammerbeck tallied personal-best winning throws in the shot put (47-10) and discus (145-6.25), finishing ahead of Chamberlain's Canyon Burkard in both events. SCW's Jeffrey Boschee won the high jump with a season-best leap of 6 feet, 4 inches, moving him into a tie for third in South Dakota for the season's best mark among boys. Boschee was also second in the long jump (18-5.75), bested by Stanley County's Paxton Deal (19-3).

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — Ethan/Parkston's James Deckert showed Tuesday why he's one of the best overall track athletes in Class A, taking part in three event victories at the Dakota Valley Invitational.

Deckert, a senior, won the 100-meter sprint in a time of 11.20 seconds, barely edging teammate Connor Prunty (11.22), who finished third. Sioux Falls Christian's Johnny Skyberg was second, also credited with a time of 11.20 seconds. Mark Deckert, James Deckert, Maddux Brissette and Connor Prunty also won the 4x100-meter relay in a time of 44.79 seconds for Ethan/Parkston. James Deckert also had a winning jump in the long jump, with a mark of 21 feet, 9.25 inches.

As a team, Ethan/Parkston was third with 86.83 points. Sioux Falls Christian was first with 153 points and Lennox was second with 87 points. Wagner's Jhett Breen won the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 41.26 seconds.

Sioux Falls Christian's Paul Hoekman had a huge day in the throws, setting the new state top mark for the season in the shot put with a throw of 61 feet, 1 inch. He also moved to third in the state with a winning throw of 158 feet in the discus.

In the girls events, Wagner's Ashlyn Koupal won the girls high jump with a top clearance of 5 feet, 5 inches. It's a season best, matching her with three others in the state for No. 1 this season in the event at 5-5. (Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Makenzie Hetland, Madison's Audrey Nelson and Sioux Falls Washington's Nyariek Kur also have cleared 5-5.)

Dakota Valley senior sprinter Silja Gunderson ran the fastest 100-meter time for a South Dakota girl this season, with a time of 12.10 seconds. Gunderson, a South Dakota State track commit, did the same in the 100-meter hurdles, a new state-best in 14.80 seconds.

The girls team title went to the Chargers with 161.5 points, followed by Elk Point-Jefferson with 96 and the hosts from Dakota Valley third with 87.5 points.