Area track and field teams gear up for big meets

Apr. 27—PAINESVILLE — The weather is warming, workouts are intensifying and track athletes are gearing up for the meat of the season.

"I call this the championship run," Jefferson boys coach T.J. Furman said.

Edgewood boys coach Jim Sanchez said the Dick Beeler Invitational is a great meet and sets the tone for the rest of the season.

"We love a meet like this. ... great competition," he said of the meet that took place on Friday. A lot of personal bests on a fast track with good weather gets the athletes ready for the big competitions ahead,

"That [the good performances] is going to get us excited for what we call the playoffs," he said of the county meet, CVC [Chagrin Valley Conference championships followed by district, regional and state."

Sanchez said his boys sprinters are doing well, and the 4X100 and 4X200-meter relays have a chance at some school records if they keep improving.

Austin Paneto has also been performing well, but was sick on Friday and unable to compete, accoring to Sanchez.

Grand Valley girls coach Kurtis Fisher said a lot of his athletes set personal records on Friday evening and are excited about the upcoming meets. Reagan Boiarski said the Mustangs long jump record with a leap of 17-5, winning by well more than a foot.

Madison boys coach Jeremy Verdi said the athletes are getting to run full speed workouts and enjoying the warmer weather. Madison's 4X800 meter relay won in a time of 8:27.

Owen Bottar finished third in the 1600 in a time of 4:45.97, and second in the 3200 (10:20.66) just behind teammate Alex Kollhoff (10:13.21) for the Blue Streaks sweep.

Edgewood Steve Hill said it is the time to begin the process of major competition, adding shot put and discus thrower Taylor Visnosky is winning a lot of meets and Maddie Crooks and Tammy Liplin are running well.

Liplin was injured on Friday, but Visnosky finished fourth in the shot put (35-0) and fourth (102-2) in the discus.

The boys long jump competition saw excellent county performances.

Edgewood's Noah Hommes went 20-11 for second place, Jefferson's Kaige Boczar jumped 20-8.50 for fourth and Grand Valley's Robert Rogers checked in at 20-4 for fifth.

Also for Jefferson, Luke Sly took second in the 3200 in a time of 4:45.24.

The distance effort, combined with strong performances from the dynamic duo of Bryce Brock and Ryan Radkowski, paid off as the Blue Streaks finished second to Avon Lake in the boys overall team scores.

On the girls side, the Blue Streaks finished second to Avon Lake, 123-98. Madison's Reese Meister won the 400 at 1:01.08 by two seconds over second-place finisher Maddie Crooks of Edgewood (1:03.08).

Ashtabula County distance runners, Jefferson's Emma Phillips (5:32.67) and Grand Valley's Anna Steimle (5:34.83) finished first and second, respectively in the 1600, and Phillips placed second in the 3200 at 11:56.74.

Lakeside boys and girls head coach Moses Smith said he is excited for the upcoming big meet season which includes the Ashtabula County Track Meet on Wednesday at his home track.

Lakeside's Jelena Torrance won the 300 meter hurdles in 50.18.

"The team is peaking at the right team," he said. "Just need to keep everyone healthy."

The following week the Dragons will also host the Chagrin Valley Conference meet.