Area track and field athletes finish season at state tournament

Jun. 1—DAYTON — Navigating a new challenge was the first order of business for three area track athletes competing Saturday in the Division I Ohio High School Athletic Association State Track and Field Championships at Welcome Stadium.

Bryce Brock, a sophomore at Madison, defied the odds and qualified for the state meet in two events. He got his feet wet, and will be ready to increase his placing next year.

Brock finished 10th in the shot put with a throw of 52-11.75 and 12th in the discus with a throw of 153-11 amidst a group of older and more experienced throwers.

"It was a learning experience for the boy," Madison throws coach Mike Martin said. "He learned so much just going through the discus [which took place Saturday morning]. If he had one more throw, I think he would have made the finals," he said.

Brock has been throwing the shot and the discus for only two years and plans on focusing on the throws next year.

"Next year, I will get all the jitters out and compete," he said.

Brock said he played football last year and got a patellar tendon injury in football camp and had to rehabilitate the knee before making the indoor state track meet in March.

According to Brock, several friends that threw in junior high and asked him to come out for the team. He said he did, and they didn't.

But he had found something he enjoyed, Martin said.

"I felt it came naturally from the start," Brock said

While Brock was disappointed he didn't make the podium, he was happy with the season.

"I came along way and I'm proud of myself," he said.

Martin said his form in both events is very good, but he will have to get stronger and faster to improve his performance.

"He will take a few weeks off and get back in the weight room," Martin said.

Sienna Sidoti, also a Madison sophomore, had a similar experience, qualifying for the state meet after starting high jumping at the beginning of the season.

Madison girls track coach Tedd Wagner said Sidoti felt running was putting a lot of pressure on her body so he suggested she try high jumping.

She also took to the event quickly and improved drastically as the season when on clearing 5-foot-5 during the recent regional meet at Austintown Fitch High School.

On Saturday morning, Sidoti cleared the first three heights at 5-0, 5-2 and 5-4, before missing three times at 5-5.

Eight competitors clered 5-5 while she finished 13th overall.

Sidoti said she was frustrated she didn't fare better, but Wagner said she made phenomenal progress and is striving for a state appearance next year.

"Her [running] curve was a little off," Wagner said. He said they made an adjustment to her checkpoint along the way.

Wagner said it was a good day to jump and her form is very good, but eventually hit the weight room to get stronger.

But first, she will take some time off.

"I need a break," Sidotia said.

Sidoti plays soccer for Madison, flag football, and participates in dance.

Lakeside's Karrye White, a senior, also made great strides in his final year of competition, raising the school high jump record by four inches to 6-6.

At state White cleared opening height at 6-2 on his second attempt, but was unable to make 6-4 and placed 15th.

"That last attempt he was definitely over, but he hit it with his hand," Lakeside coach Moses Smith said. "We felt confident coming in."

Smith and White said nerves were a bit of a challenge, as is the case for most competitors on their first trip to the State meet.

White said he plans to attend Lake Erie College and continue his track career.

Smith said White did a great job and will lead others to strive for success in the Lakeside track program. He is the third Lakeside athlete to qualify for the state meet, and first since 2007.

"As soon as you see some people [having] success, they [other students] they want to try it out," he said.