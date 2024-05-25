Area tennis players fall in PIAA 1st round

HERSHEY, Pa. – Area tennis players lost in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A championships Friday at Hershey Racquet Club.

In doubles, Westmont Hilltop junior Easton Ragno and sophomore Brett Hoffman lost 6-2, 6-3 to Lewisburg's Will Cecchini and Sarthak Vishwakarma. Somerset senior Cornelius Grau and sophomore Josiah Antram dropped a 6-4, 6-4 decision to Sewickley Academy's Jackson Quigley and Tejas Mitra.

Bedford senior Tristen Ruffley fell to Aquinas Academy senior Jackson Gillespie 6-0, 6-0 in the first round of the singles tournament.

Juniata senior Xane Whitesel dropped a 6-2, 6-0 decision to Lewisburg senior Eddie Monaco. Whitesel replaced Richland sophomore Nilesh Singh, the District 6 champion.