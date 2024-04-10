Area teams see success at 'Early Bird' meet

Apr. 10—WATFORD CITY — The DHS Midgets' boys team earned 102 points and second place in the Watford City Early Bird meet on Tuesday, April 9, with Killdeer posting a 10th-place 30.5 and Heart River ending up with 16, while on the girls side DHS took 83.46 — good for third — and the Cowboys were in fourth with 66.3, while the Cougars tied for ninth at 22 points.

Individual results for area teams included Jayden Atkins with a silver-ribbon in the 100m dash with a time of 12.81 and teammate Jersi Luchi's sixth-place finish, while Heart River's Shane Stroh took sixth.

Thomas Freer was sixth in the 200m and teammate Dawson Zubke took eighth for the Midgets, while the Cougars' Ava Walter took a fifth-place finish in the event for the girls.

In the 400, Zubke and Duncan Blauer earned points for DHS with seventh and eighth places, but no other area finisher was in the top-eight.

The 800m run saw Lucas Alexander take eighth for Dickinson High and Killdeer's Abby Hardersen was third for the Cowboys with a 2:30.99, while teammates Addie Miller and Taylee Andersen took seventh and eighth, respectively.

KHS's Hardersen and Miller were in at third and fourth in the 1600m — with times of 5:42.65 and 5:42.91, respectively — Jekori Dahlen was the top area male finisher in the event at sixth.

The 110m hurdles saw Cole Skabo earn the blue-ribbon with a 15.76 for the boys and in the 300m hurdles Killdeer's Nekori Dahlen was fourth with a 46.75. Jazmin Barry was at her usual best with a #1 time in the girls 300m event at 50.12.

The Midgets' 4x100m relay team of Braden Meschke, Blake Weller, Ethan Luna and Thomas Freer placed second with a 45.7 and Killdeer came in sixth, while on the girls side DHS's Atkins, Elizabeth Karsky, Kamora Phillips and Barry took first with a 51.35 and Killdeer finished in fifth.

Dickinson fielded the same team in the 4x200 and they came away with a first-place 1:35.15 while Heart River finished in sixth place, and Atkins, Phillips and Barry teamed up with Cecilia Homiston to win the girls event with a 1:47.93.

Killdeer placed fourth in the 4x400m relay with the team of Jekori and Nekori Dahlen, Hunter Hausauer and Dean Dumas at 3:43.55 and KHS's Addie Miller, Mickellyn Walker, Taylee Andersen and Abby Hardsen took second in the event with a 4:33.96.

In the field-events, Dickinson's Ethan Halverson was tops in the shot with a 49'7" throw, while teammates Dylan Smith and Isaac Lowery were third and fourth, respectively at 46'1" and 44'2".

The discus also was won by Halverson with a 144'7" throw and Laney Kucera placed second for Killdeer with a mark of 111'3" with DHS's Rubi Valencia finishing seventh.

Heart River's Jayden Bailey won the javelin at 162'6" and Dickinson's Dylan Smith was fifth with Gus Bombach earning sixth for the 'Boys. Hadley Talkington was fifth in the javelin for the girls with teammate Nizhoni Bailey taking home eighth.

In the high-jump, Killdeer's Jaxon Reese tied for fifth place and teammate Madeline Lambert took second with a 5'1" leap, while the Midgets' Jenna Nelson as tied for fourth with a 4'9" with teammate Cecilia Homiston.

Homiston's brother, Blake, won the pole vault with a 13' effort and Bohmbach was second for Killdeer at 12'6", while Dickinson's Aspen Roadarmel was second in the girls' event with an 8'6" mark, tied with Killdeer's Josey Andersen. Lexi Bailey finished sixth for DHS.

Skabo placed second in the long-jump with a 20'4" leap and Tahj Zastoupil was in sixth, while Abby Talkington took third for Heart River with a mark of 16'4.5" and Claire Rodakoski was tied at fifth place.

Talkington also was a hit in the triple-jump with a third-place, 34'6" effort, while Dickinson's Madox Tolman was first for the boys with a 41'2" mark.

