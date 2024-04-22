Area teams advance in playoffs

Apr. 22—The playoffs are here.

Several area teams began their postseason runs last week and advanced in their respective classes and sports. Included in that list are three area softball teams and one baseball team.

Three softball teams won district titles to advance to regionals, and one area baseball team has advanced to a regional tournament.

Softball

The Cyril Lady Pirates are once again a highly-ranked team in their class, and they dominated their Class 2A regional last Thursday. The fifth-ranked Lady Pirates swept a pair of games against Ninnekah to clinch their regional spot.

Cyril outscored Ninnekah 33-1 in the district, earning wins of 19-1 and 14-1.

Kyanna Wilson and Hadley Gibson helped the Lady Pirates in the 19-1 win by sending balls over the fence. Gibson homered twice in that game.

Rin Morton sent a ball over the fence in the 14-1 win.

In Class 4A, the 13th-ranked Dibble Lady Demons rolled to a district title. Dibble defeated Hobart once and Luther twice to secure the title, outscoring those opponents 44-8.

Before wins of 13-0 and 18-8 against Luther, Dibble started its run with a 13-0 win over Hobart.

Bella Hearon started the scoring against Hobart, giving the Lady Demons a 2-0 lead by hitting a home run. Dibble's Macy Merrick homered later in the game and finished with three RBIs.

Class 3A No. 15 Minco dominated its district, putting up 69 runs in three games. Its opponents combined for 16 runs.

Minco defeated No. 16 Mounds twice and Waurika once. Minco defeated Waurika 30-3 and picked up wins of 18-7 and 21-6 over Mounds.

Baseball

Class A No. 6 Amber-Pocasset rolled through its district, going 3-0 without allowing a single run. The Panthers defeated Wellston twice and Ninnekah once to claim the district title.