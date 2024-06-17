Area talent set to compete in Penn-Ohio All-Star Football Classic

Blackhawk's Dontae Campagna (2) attempts to haul in a pass during the second half against the Central Valley Warriors Friday night at Central Valley High School.

Locally, though, June has another meaning – the Penn-Ohio All Star Football Classic. The longest running football all-star game between the same opponents, this year’s 45th annual game will be held Thursday, June 20, at Geneva College’s Reeves Field. Kickoff will be at 7:00 with player introductions at 6:40.

Typically, the game draws capacity crowds when the weather permits and that looks good so far. Most fans will be going to see a competitive game – four of the last seven games have been decided by three points or less – but for the Florence family – it’s more of a family affair.

“I’m the seventh member of my family to play in the game,” said running back Tyson Florence of Western Beaver. “My dad (Scott) played, my grandpap Ed, my uncle Eddie and my brothers, Scott Jr., Donovan, and Michael.

“We’ve compared notes a little but they just want me to do well.”

Last year, there were a few rule changes that resulted in the highest scoring game ever – a Pennsylvania 47-30 win - and it will be interesting to see how the teams adjust. Regardless, the game will be a showcase.

“We’re going to give these guys a showcase, the fans aren’t coming to watch the coaches,” said Pennsylvania coach Mark Lyons, head coach at Central Valley.

“It’s been good getting these guys together. We have 75% of what we want in before we’ll go full pads. We will pass, we will run the ball, we’ll do whatever we have to do to win. They’re using the scoreboard so we’re playing to win.”

Although the series has been typically close games, the series itself is lopsided. Pennsylvania leads the series 29-14 (there was a team named during the pandemic year, but no game was played) but the teams have split the last four games so the rivalry is real.

“It’s been great so far, we’re really coming together as a team,” said Beaver defensive end Nick Williams, who will play next year at Washington & Jefferson. “It’s a whole lot better seeing these guys as teammates rather than opponents.

“I’m looking at this as my last high school game and we’re definitely playing to win.”

While this game is merely a net step for some, for others, it’s the last game in uniform and that can make this a special occasion. For Blackhawk grad Dontae Campagna, though, it’s even more special.

“I’ll be playing a slot receiver,” said Campagna, whose career had a few bumps due to minor injuries but could be in position to stand out here.

“They haven’t mentioned playing defensive back yet but I’m ready, I’m not going to play in college. It’s definitely noticeable that everyone here is good.”

In addition to his last game, the game will also have a special meaning for Campagna who, like Florence, has a long family connection with this game. The MAC Coaches Association is inducting its inaugural Hall of Fame and one of the eight inductees is Karl Florie, Campagna’s grandfather.

“This is special, I will be there to walk out with him and that will be amazing,” said Campagna. “I can’t remember the first time we talked football because we’ve been talking about it for as long as I can remember.

“To be able to see it and be there with him is really special.”

Florie took two teams (Riverside and Ellwood City) to WPIAL Championship games, among numerous other accomplishments and Hall of Fame Inductions. He’ll be joined by seven others:

-Tom Alexander, long time coach at Center, who served the coaches association even longer.

-Larry Bruno, legendary coach at Midland and Beaver Falls, who coached 32 years including an unbeaten WPIAL championship team in 1960, quarterbacked by Joe Namath.

-Joe Hamilton, who coached at Midland, New Brighton, Hempfield, and Blackhawk, winning four WPIAL titles at Blackhawk. He was also the first Penn-Ohio coach and was game director of the Penn-Ohio gam for 25 years, retiring as the winningest coach in the WPIAL.

-Tom Marsilio, long time (39 years) Blackhawk assistant coach who has been involved with the Penn-Ohio game since its inception and is still the game director.

-Rich Niedbala, Western Beaver coach who won WPIAL titles with the Golden Beavers in three different decades – seven in total. Western now plays on Rich Niedbala Field.

-Joe Savage, long time owner of Monte Cello’s restaurant in Cranberry and a long time sponsor and supporter of the game.

-Pat Tarquinio, Ellwood City and Beaver head coach, is best known for his 34 years as head coach of the Bobcats. He won three WPIAL titles at Beaver and retired as the winningest coach in the WPIAL. After that, he became an assistant at Hopewell and was a key part of their WPIAL and PIAA title winners. Beaver plays at Pat Tarquinio Field.

Bruno, Niedbala, and Tarquinio will be inducted posthumously.

