Area swimmers hone skills at Carthage's Kraken Invitational

Jun. 17—CARTHAGE, Mo. — About 250 swimmers ranging from 5 to 18 years old worked to improve on their personal records and compete against some of the area's best during the two-day Kraken Invitational Saturday and Sunday at the Fair Acres YMCA Municipal Pool in Carthage.

Eight teams from Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas with swimmers from 13 communities competed with the Webb City Berzerker swim team claiming first place, the Carthage Krakens taking second, and the Joplin Stingrays earning third.

For the younger set, it was a chance to improve on their personal bests; for older athletes, it served as a way to stay in shape and transition into the academic year, where many compete for their local high schools.

Joplin's Nathan Wardlow, who swims for the Joplin Eagles during the school year, said summer is critical to his progress as a swimmer.

"These meets get me ready for the season to come," Wardlow said. "I also get to meet and compete against some of the swimmers I will be racing a lot."

Wardlow, who won the 200-yard individual medley, 100-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle, 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard backstroke this past weekend, said the meets also help him prepare for his goal of a top-eight finish at state this year, as well as breaking school records.

He said the extra meets during the summer and training year-round are essential to achieving those goals.

"With all the work you put in, it's kind of pointless to stop," Wardlow said. "You are wasting all the time you have put in before just to take a break."

Carl Junction veteran swimmer Chloe Miller, who will be competing at the University of South Dakota this coming year, said she is using summer meets to help with that transition.

"Right now, I'm using these summer meets to just get in the best shape possible, so that I am ready to go when I get to college," Miller said.

Miller talked about what growing up swimming for the Berzerker team has meant to her.

"It's been amazing," she said. "They have taught me so much about swimming and just about life in general. I have made most of my lifelong friends as part of this team."

Carthage swimmer Braxton McBride, who helped the Carthage High School Tigers to their first-ever Central Ozark Conference title last year, said the meets help him stay in shape and also offer another more simple benefit as he prepares for his senior year at CHS.

"It's a good time to get out with friends as well as stay in shape for the high school meets," McBride said.

Tiger teammate Will Wright, who won the 50-yard breast stroke on Sunday, will be a junior at CHS this year and talked about the importance of summer swim programs to his Tiger team.

"We try to get as many of our high school swimmers as we can to swim in the summer," Wright said. "That way they get into shape and continue to get even better as high school goes on. That way they are not behind by two months."

Meets like the Kraken Invitational don't happen without the help of a small army of volunteers to help with the many tasks associated with hosting a meet.

Swim mom and volunteer Barb Wright said in addition to a rotating crop of Fair Acres lifeguards who work the meet, about 15 volunteers, many parents and some who are just dedicated to the swim community, help back-up timing, walking the deck for results slips and various other chores to help prepare for the event.

Wright praised the efforts of the volunteers, swimmers and the Southwest Missouri swim community.

"It's great sport. I love it," said Wright, who has been involved in swimming in Southwest Missouri since 2014 said. "Everybody cheers for everybody."

She said one of the great things about summer swimming is that it focuses on celebrating individual athletes and individual improvement and awards swimmers when they set a new personal best.

"It's all about PRs and bettering yourself in summer swim," Wright said. "I would recommend almost anyone getting into it. It's a family, a real community."