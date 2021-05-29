Area Sports Roundup, May 28

May 29—ConVal baseball falls on Senior Night

PETERBOROUGH — Campbell scored six runs in the fifth inning to break the game open in a 16-5 victory over the ConVal baseball team Friday. ConVal walked four batters and hit a batsman in the inning.

The Cougars walked 22 batters total.

ConVal had 10 hits in the game, a sign of offensive improvement from games past. Zach Boyd, Owen McGuire and Elias Niemela each had two hits for the Cougars. Niemela had a double.

Justin Borges, Wyatt Hutchinson, and Chris Hall each had a hit as well.

ConVal will next host the winner of Bow-Lebanon in the preliminary round of the NHIAA tournament Thursday at 4 p.m.

ConVal girls lacrosse sweeps week

The ConVal girls lacrosse team recorded two wins against Campbell this past week,

The Cougars won 14-8 Monday and 13-7 Thursday for Senior Night.

Sarah Holdredge had 23 saves between the two games.

Julia Donovan scored nine goals in the week and Molly Dishong had five.