Area Softball: Game 1, Bullard vs. Hamshire-Fannett suspended in 6th inning

May 2—LUFKIN — Rain forced the suspension of the Class 4A, Region III, Area series opener between Bullard and Hamshire-Fannett Wednesday night in Lufkin.

The tilt was halted in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Lady Panthers leading, 4-1. Bullard was batting when the game was halted.

The game will be resumed Friday when the two clubs are scheduled to meet in Game 2 at Jasper High School.

Later Thursday an announcement will be made as to the start time of the suspended contest.

Brooklyn Brannen had pitched four scoreless innings Wednesday prior to the suspension. She gave up four hits, fanned nine and walked one.

At the plate Brannen clubbed a double and drove in two runs.