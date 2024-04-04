Area Soccer: PCM falls to Perry; Nevada sweeps CIU

Apr. 4—PERRY — Justin Johnston scored, but PCM's soccer team fell behind early and never recovered during a 4-1 loss to Perry on Tuesday.

The Mustangs trailed the Heart of Iowa Athletic Conference match 1-0 at halftime before being outscored 3-1 in the second half.

Perry had a 20-7 advantage in shots and an 11-1 surplus in shots on goal.

Terrell Wood made 17 saves in his 80 minutes for PCM, which fell to 1-2 and 0-1 in the conference.

Jacobo Cerna-Gomez led Perry (1-3, 1-0) with two goals and one assist and Robert Gomez chipped in one goal and one assist.

Gage Byal

Nevada 2, Central Iowa United 1

NEVADA — Central Iowa United held a lead at halftime, but Nevada rallied with two goals in the second half during a 2-1 home win on Monday.

Gavin Egeland and Kaden Weber each scored goals for Nevada in the HOIAC contest and Drake Hinson made two saves for the Cubs, who improved to 2-1 and 1-0 in the conference.

Central Iowa United fell to 0-4 and 0-2 in the conference.

GIRLS

Nevada 10, Central Iowa United 0

NEVADA — Colfax-Mingo junior Cassidy Smith made 18 saves, but the Nevada girls soccer team was too much for Central Iowa United on Monday.

The Cubs scored seven goals in the first half and then ended the match in the 53rd minute due to the 10-goal mercy rule.

Aubrey Thompson finished with three goals and two assists to lead Nevada, while Tori Meinecke, Isabelle Nelson and Avery Anderson each tallied one goal and one assist.

It was Thompson's seventh goal of the season and Anderson's fifth. The Cubs (3-1, 1-0) had a 37-0 advantage in shots and a 19-0 surplus in shots on goal.

Central Iowa United fell to 0-3 and 0-1 in the conference.