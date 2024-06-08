Area showdown sees GMLOKS jumper claim high jump

Jun. 8—A couple of area athletes had a showdown on the high jump and a young runner put up a breakthrough performance on day two of the Class A state track and field meet in St. Michael/Albertville Saturday.

Sam Snitker of GMLOKS won the high jump on a tiebreaker over Blooming Pairie's Gabe Hein as both seniors cleared a height of 6-feet, 6-inches.

GMLOKS freshman Tate Goergen finished second in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:54.81. Jayce Kiehne of Lanesboro/Fillmore Central won the 800 with a time of 1:53.11.

BOYS RESULTS

800-meter run: Tate Goergen (GMLOKS) (second, 1:54.81)

High jump: Sam Snitker (GMLOKS) (first, 6-6); Gabe Hein (BP) (second, 6-6)

GIRLS RESULTS

100-meter hurdles: Breeley Galle (GMLOKS) (seventh, 15.53); Gracie Foster (GMLOKS) (eighth, 15.61)

100-meter dash: Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) (fifth, 12.43)

4 X 200-meter relay: Lydia Redman, Gracie Foster, Breeley Galle, Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) (third, 1:44.92)

200-meter dash: Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) (sixth, 25.55)

Triple jump: Annaka Forsberg (BP) (third, 37-3.50)

Shot put: Lexy Foster (GMLOKS) (sixth, 37-6.50)