Area shooters participate in North Dakota state tournament

Jun. 18—HORACE — Clay-shooting teams from across the region competed in the annual North Dakota State Tournament recently, with Beach, Dickinson, Trinity, Mott-Regent, Richardton-Taylor and South Heart high schools all well-represented through their skills at the increasingly popular competition hosted in Horace, ND.

For Beach High School, junior varsity competitors Bennett Braden and Tyler Hauck turned in scores of 75 and 70, respectively, although there were no varsity Buccaneer representatives in this-year's event.

Dickinson High School top-five shooters included Cooper Gale and Ryder Keck, who both turned in a total score of 92, Tag Jensen's 83 and Josiah Simnioniw with a 71 and Bennett Hargrave's 66, with junior-varsity competitor Kanin Sebastian notching a 78.

Titan varsity shooters in attendance were Streeter Tooz with a team-high 79, Jack Dahmus's 77 and Alexander Wiliams with a 56, while JV teammate Ethan Obrigewitsch turned in a 67.

Mott-Regent's Joseph Lien had the varsity team-high score of 86 and he was followed by Mark Schmidt at 78 and Westin Gilman's 75, with Hunter Smith just behind him at 74, while Sampson Swindler came in with a 60 and JV teammate Zane Fincher scored a 67.

Raider junior-varsity competitor Tyson Sabrosky had the team-high at 92 and Will Schmidt came in with a 77, with female teammates Venice Morrell and Lily Olson shooting 72 and 70, respectively.

Rounding out the area was South Heart and a team-high 92 from Tanner Hugelen and Sierra Sitton, who was the top female shooter with a 90, while junior-varsity teammate Maxx Bagley was tops among the JV with a 90. Meanwhile, varsity top-five male shooters included Beau Dewhirst's 90 and an 88 from James Reger, with Jake McCann coming in at an 86 and Eddie Springer with a 78. Varsity female teammate Jayli Roller had an 87 and the top female junior-varsity competitor was Katelyn Bender with a 56.

For more information about the Dickinson Trap Club and/or more on clay-shooting competitions, please visit

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1508790653301223

. For more about prep clay-target shooting in the 701, you can find it at: