Area scores and game recaps

Aug. 28—The first week of the 2023 football season is in the books. Even with it being early in the season, we were treated to some incredible play from our local area schools, including a few surprise victories from some up and coming programs. Lets take a look at the scores from around the area.

Cayuga Wildcats

The Cayuga Wildcats lost in a slugfest on Friday to the Cushing Bears 20-12. The Wildcats struggled to maintain possession of the football in the season opener, losing two of three fumbles in the contest. Cayuga was lead by senior running back Jakobe Brown, who compiled 121 yards rushing on 20 attempts, also tallying two scores.

Elkhart Elks

The Elks gave quite a performance in their season debut, going on the road and beating the Huntington Red Devils in their own house, 54-33. Elkhart junior quarterback Trystyn Tidrow put on a show for the Elkhart faithful, compiling 375 yards of total offense and five touchdowns. Dalton Walker averaged almost 50 yards per catch on the night, grabbing three passes for 143 yards and two scores.

Oakwood Panthers

Oakwood showed their strength early in the season, winning in a shutout over the visiting Fruitvale Bobcats, 47-0. The Panthers needed someone to step up to replace Zack Nickerson, a Mr. Texas Football Player of the year award finalist a year ago. Darrieon Thomas was more then welcome to answering the bell, totaling 140 yards of offense and finding the end zone six times in the contest, including an 80 yard intercepting return for a touchdown.

Grapeland Sandies Vs Frankston Indians

The Grapeland Sandies celebrated the christening of their new turf field with a 36-22 win over the visiting Frankston Indians. The Sandies were able to use a grinding running attack, with over 400 yards rushing on 51 attempts as a team, in securing the victory. The Sandies would also pick up 126 yards in the air, for an eye popping 541 yards of total offense. Frankston would also feature a strong rushing game, gathering 295 yards on 31 carries as a group.