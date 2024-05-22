Area schools win six championships at W.Va. state meet

May 22—CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Area schools captured six titles at the West Virginia track and field state championship meet last weekend at the University of Charleston's Laidley Field.

Frankfort senior Cohen Arbogast played a part in half of them, taking home gold in the boys 200- and 400-meter races and as a part of the Falcons' 4x200-meter relay team. The Falcons' 4x800-meter girls team also took first.

Petersburg senior Josh Biggs won Class A's boys discus event, and Hampshire junior Kaylie Hall captured a Class AAA state championship in shot put.

Class AA

The Frankfort boys were the area's highest-placing team at the meet, earning the No. 3 spot in the Class AA field with 67 points. Keyser placed sixth in both boys (42) and girls (32). The Frankfort girls took 11th (23).

Winfield swept the Class AA team titles. The boys' 123 points bested Point Pleasant (94), Frankfort, Weir (47), Poca (43.5) and Keyser.

The Winfield girls led the pack with 99 points, followed by Oak Glen (72), Weir (67), Grafton (56), Fairmont Senior (34) and Keyser.

Arbogast took first place in the boys 200m with a time of 22.49 and first in the 400m in 50.28. Sophomore teammate Eli Hesse nabbed 10th in the 400m (52.92).

The Falcons boys 4x200m unit of Arbogast, junior Charlie Fairley and Conner Corwell, and sophomore Keiton Nestor captured the top spot in 1:31.82.

Keyser (junior Jack Stanislawczyk, senior Keith Lawrence, junior Nien Kithcart, freshman Addison Brafford) finished fourth in the event in 1:33.69.

Frankfort also took home the girls 4x800m state championship. Senior Addison Lease, junior Addison Tharp, sophomore Paisley Raines and freshman Bailey Ferguson took the gold in 10:10.05.

Keyser (freshman Ava Barrick, freshman Ainsley Friend, freshman Hayleigh Haggerty, freshman Mya Burgess) grabbed with place in the 4x800, finishing in 10:44.92.

Keyser senior Kiara Kesner was a second-place finisher in the girls 100-meter hurdles (16.50), and Arbogast was second in the boys 100-meter dash (11:22).

In the boys 3200m, Frankfort junior Ryan Hughes took third place (9:42.49), Keyser freshman Luca Altobello was fourth (9:48.80), and Frankfort junior Darius Gray ended in 15th (10:32.50).

Keyser junior Autumn Kerchner nabbed third in the girls high jump with a height of 5', and Frankfort junior Taylor Mandell took seventh (4' 10").

In the boys pole vault, Keyser junior Tanner Detrick was third (12') and junior Alek Detrick eighth (11').

The Frankfort boy 4x800m relay team of senior Zane Nelson, Gray, Hughes and sophomore Gavin McDonald took third (8:29.35), and the Keyser squad (sophomore Isaac Jones, freshmen Austin Umstot, Landyn McGee, Altobello) was eight in an 8:52.88 finish.

In the boys 4x100, Lawrence, Stanislawczyk, Brafford and sophomore Grayson Lambka grabbed third place for Keyser (44:57), and Frankfort senior Tyrique Powell, Fairley, Carder Shanholtz and Nestor was fifth (44.65).

Frankfort's 4x400m relay of senior Rocky Fontenot, Shanholtz, Hesse and Nelson also took third (3:38.61), and Keyser's Lambka, Stanislawczyk, Detrick and junior Davin Richardson was fifth (3:41.61).

Alek Detrick, Tanner Detrick, Brafford and Richardson garnered fourth place in the boys 4x110 shuttle hurdle (1:01.23).

Lambka was a fourth-place finisher in the boys high jump (6'), and Kesner was fourth in the girls 300-meter hurdles (49.11).

Hughes took fourth in the boys 1600m (4:28.14), Altobello was sixth (4:33.46) and Umstot 16th (4:54.88).

In the girls 1600m, Ferguson was the top area finisher in fourth (5:33.12), followed by Barrick in sixth (5:39.75), Raines in 11th (5:44.56) and Tharp in 13th (5:46.19).

Keyser finished sixth in the girls 4x200m relay and 4x102.5 shuttle hurdle.

In the 200m, senior Abby Delsignore, junior Hadley Courtney, junior Cienna Clark and sophomore Kerri Wittman finished in 1:50.64. Frankfort senior Morgan Niland, junior Lexy Lee, junior Kendall Kelly and sophomore Niya Lantz were 13th (1:54.04).

In shuttle hurdles, Kiara Kesner, sophomore Kiya Kesner, junior Mya Greene and Wittman finished in 1:10.39.

Raines took seventh in the girls 3200m (12:18.32), Tharp was eighth (12:18.86) and Barrick finished ninth (12:28.46).

The Keyser girls 4x100m relay of DelSignore, Courtney, Clark and Wittman took seventh (52.56), and Frankfort's Clara Nash, Lantz, Lee and Kelly ended one spot back (52.88).

Ferguson was seventh in the girls 800m (2:29.84) and Lease was ninth (2:31.05).

Hughes took seventh in the boys 800m (2:04.08) and Nelson was 16th (2:16.03).

Kerchner was an eighth-place finisher in the girls discus (100' 10"). Keyser senior Jewel Selby got 11th (93' 11") in the event, and Frankfort senior Martin Nash was 14th (87' 8").

Keyser junior Landon Merritt got 10th in the boys discus (124' 1"). Keyser sophomore Celia Cole took 10th in the girls pole vault (8'), and Keyser senior Gretchen Hamilton was 15th (7').

Lease finished 10th in the girls 400m with a finish in 1:03.82.

In the girls 4x400m relay, Kiara Kesner, Clark, Burgess and DelSignore got 12th (4:29.80), and Richardson slotted 13th in the boys 300-meter hurdles (43.07).

Class AAA

The Hampshire girls finished 15th in Class AAA and the boys were 22nd.

Cabell Midland captured the Class AAA boys title with 108 team points, followed by Hurricane (76), Huntington (75), Jefferson (59) and University (52).

Jefferson won the girls championship with 87 points. Morgantown was second with 77, Huntington got third with 69, Woodrow Wilson was fourth with 52 and University ended in fifth with 51.

Hall took the gold in the girls shot put with a throw of 37' 6", and she was eighth in discus (98' 11"0.

Hampshire sophomore Hisely Keiter placed fouth in the girls high jump (5' 2").

In the boy 4x100-meter relay, the Hampshire team of senior Zachary Haines, junior Trenton Timbrook, junior Vinny Greear and sophomore Adrien Litchfield placed ninth (44.18).

Hampshire sophomore Bailey Nichols checked in at 14th in the girls 3200m (12:20.85).

In the girls 4x800, the Trojans' team of junior Giovanna Matthews, Nichols, sophomore Madilyn See and freshman Karleigh Nichols got 14th (10:31.79).

Its 4x102.5 shuttle hurdle unit of sophomore Lani Stewart, sophomore Hisely Keiter, freshman Destinee Scollick and freshman Avory Steinmetz got 15h (1:17.14).

Class A

With a trio of second-place relay finishes, the East Hardy boys placed 10th and its girls finished 13th to lead area schools in the Class A competition.

The Petersburg boys ended in 14th, followed by Moorefield in 16th and Paw Paw in 23rd.

Buffalo won the competition with 118 points, followed by Doddridge County (81.5), Magnolia (57), Williamstown (54) and Wheeling Central Catholic (45).

On the girls side, Petersburg finished in 20th, Moorefield in 24th and Paw Paw in 29th.

Williamstown maintained the top spot with 134 points. Doddridge County was second (109.5), Trinity Christian took third (59), and Tyler Consolidated and Wheeling Central Catholic tied for fourth (39).

Biggs was the only local Class A winner, taking the top spot in discus with a throw of 158' 7".

He also placed second in shot put with a distance of 52' 1.5". Moorefield junior Trace Pope took ninth in the event (42' 6.5"), and Petersburg senior Mageal VanMeter ended in 10th (42' 3.5").

East Hardy finished second in a pair of boys relays and the girls were second in shuttle hurdles.

The Cougars' 4x100 boys relay team of senior Tyler Tarallo, senior Brandon Jones and sophomores Evan and Mason Hamilton were runner-ups with a time of 43.72. Moorefield (Jeshua Mazariego, Matthew McDonald, Riley Pillus, Diego Taylor) took 12th in a 47:08 finish.

In the boys 4x200, Tarallo, the Hamiltons and sophomore Khristian Bauserman were second with a 1:33.06 time. Moorefield's Mazariego, McDonald, Pillus and Taylor were 10th (1:37.22).

The Cougars were second in the girls 4x102.5 shuttle hurdles. Senior Megan Good, junior Chloe Miller, sophomore Morganne Miller and freshman Madison Kerr ended in 1:09.97.

The Petersburg team of senior Sophia Hardy, sophomore Ayden Mayfield, sophomore Bella Feaster and freshman Joelle Boddy were fourth in the event (1:13.15), and Moorefield's team of junior LaTanya Redman, sophomore Jaydien Sager, freshman Jocelyn Wagner and freshman Sydney Lancaster got 10th (1:15.84).

Moorefield had the runner-up team in the boys 4x110 shuttle hurdle. Senior Grant Sherman, Pillus, senior Blake Browning and sophomore Carter Sherman finished in 1:02.28. The East Hardy team of Tarallo, senior Wade Hershberger, Bauserman and freshman Gideon Good took third in the event (1:04.14).

Moorefield junior Addison Wilson was third in high jump with a distance of 6' 2".

In the girls 100-meter hurdles, East Hardy's Kerr was fourth (16.54) and Miller was fifth (16.92).

Junior Donovan Tanouye was Paw Paw's top finisher, placing fifth in the long jump with a distance of 20' 4.5".

Tarallo took fifth in the 110-meter hurdles (16.12), and Moorefield senior Destine Wyman had the same placing in the girls shot put (31' 11.5"). Petersburg senior Rhenn Hedrick placed 12th in shot put (29' 7.25").

Petersburg freshman Ireland Gray placed seventh in the girls 800m in a time of 2:29.54.

Union's top finisher was junior Chanelle Sutton, who took third in the girls 200m (28.77) and high jump (4' 8").

Paw Paw senior Miah Smith nabbed the eighth-place spot in the girls long jump (15' 2.25").

The East Hardy team of Kelly Flynn, Miller, Tinnell and Kerr ended in ninth in the girls 4x400-meter relay (4:34.57).

Flynn, Heishman, Brooklyn Tinnell and Kayle Mills got 10th in the girls 4x800 (11:17.94), and Moorefield junior Molly Molen, junior Sydney Rumer, Redman and Wagner finished in the same spot in the girls 4x200 (1:55.48).

Tinnell was an 11th-place finisher in the girls 400m (1:04.65), and Sutton was 11th place in the 300-meter hurdles (50.89).

In the girls 4x100m relay, East Hardy (Morganne Miller, Chloe Miller, senior Megan Good and freshman Madilyn Funk) was 11th in 54.89, and Moorefield (Rumer, Redman, Molen and Sager) were one spot back in 55:00.

Hedrick was 12th in the girls discus (91' 08"), and Paw Paw freshman Joselyn Smith finished a spot back (90').

In the boys 300m hurdles, Browning got 13th (46.04) and Grant Sherman was 14th (48.59).

Tanouye ended 14th in the boys 800m (2:12.79), and the Moorefield 4x400m team of senior James Williams, Tayor, Pillus and McDonald also got 14th (3:51.01).

Moorefield's 4x800m team of Williams, McDonald, freshman Brayden Sackett-Williams and freshman Ansani Chernet got 15th place (9:32.77).