Area roundup: Poland baseball and softball take down Sacopee Valley

Sun Journal, Lewiston, Maine
·2 min read

May 29—HIRAM — Hunter Gibson's and Grady Hart's RBI singles highlighted a three-run first inning for Poland en route to a 6-1 baseball win over Sacopee Valley on the road Friday.

Hart and Mitchell Bean each had two hits for the Knights (7-8).

Carson Black went 2 for 4 for the Hawks (11-5).

The Red Eddies (9-5) scored four runs in the first inning and staved off a late rally by the Dragons (1-13) in Auburn.

Winning pitcher Drew Smith got the scoring started with a two-run double.

Campbell Cassidy pitched the seventh inning for the save.

Sam Masse hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning for Brunswick.

The Bulldogs (5-9) scored first but ultimately fell to the Greyhounds (11-2) at Lisbon.

Nick Ferrence earned the win on the mound for Lisbon, striking out six. Hunter Brissette then gave up just two hits in relief.

Ferrence also scored two runs and notched a triple.

Max Byron went 2-for-4 at the plate for Hall-Dale.

The Vikings (13-1) were slow out of the gates but scored seven runs in the third inning to run away with the win over the Cougars (7-6) in Paris.

Kolby Brown pitched five innings and earned his second win of the season for Oxford Hills, while Ethan Cutler and Matt Doucette each tallied three hits.

Hayden Dippner led Mt. Blue with two hits.

Ellie Sullivan had two hits and two RBI and Blake Austin finished with two hits and two runs scored as the Dragons (9-4) built an 8-0 lead and held off a Red Eddies (6-7) in Auburn.

Maddie Emmert scored two runs and drove in two for Edward Little, which scored two runs in the sixth and four in the seventh.

The Vikings (10-2) took advantage of six errors by the Cougars (1-6) to earn the win in Paris.

Kiara McLeod took the win on the mound for Oxford Hills and also tallied two singles. Miah Gallan also notched two singles.

Natalie Howard singled twice for Mt. Blue.

Emma Bunyea's go-ahead two-run single in the top of the seventh inning lifted the Knights (8-4) to a win over the Hawks (7-6) in Hiram.

Poland broke a 3-3 tie with four runs in the seventh. Khloe O'Leary finished with two hits and two RBIs for the Knights. Gretchyn Paradis picked up the win in relief.

Elyse Guptill and Lindsay Fox each had two singles for Sacopee Valley.

Eight players scored for the Raiders in their victory over the Red Eddies in Wales.

Tiger Hopkins, Travis Caron, Caleb Richard and Gavin Leet paced Oak Hill/Monmouth/Lisbon with three goals each. Goalie Nick Michaud saved 12 shots.

Edward Little's Caleb Strout and Wesley Clements scored two goals apiece and Kaden Butler added a goal.

Recommended Stories

  • Soccer-Conte leaves Inter after agreeing contract termination

    ROME (Reuters) -Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has terminated his contract one year early just days after leading them to their first Serie A title in 11 years, the club said on Wednesday. Conte, who joined Inter in May 2019, agreed to depart after Italian media reported he had been left unhappy with plans to reduce investment and cut costs due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent," read a club statement.

  • Tennis-Jamie Murray criticises French Open doubles prize money cut, hotel conditions

    Murray, a seven-times doubles and mixed doubles Grand Slam champion, also complained after the French Tennis Federation (FFT) pushed back the claycourt tournament from its scheduled start. The year's second Grand Slam was postponed by a week to welcome more fans on the grounds compared to last year's rescheduled tournament when only 1,000 were allowed at Roland Garros every day in September.

  • Anthony Davis' bounce back Game 2 started with 'pissed off' practice session

    Usually, the star forward is one to lighten the mood with a smile or by sharing a laugh or two with teammates. It was the opposite. Sources with knowledge of that practice session said Davis walked into the gym deadpanned and voiceless, setting a tone and a vibe the team felt.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers even series at 1-1; Clippers lose at home again

    Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Tuesday's games.

  • PGA of America apologizes to Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka for mob of fans at PGA Championship

    Brooks Koepka said he felt unsafe during the final walk to the green on Sunday at the PGA Championship and that his knee was hit repeatedly.

  • Mayor Bill de Blasio lectures Trae Young on 'hunting for fouls,' says Knicks will teach him a lesson

    Trae Young is already living rent-free in the heads of Knicks fans.

  • The Brooklyn Nets have no excuse not to win the 2021 NBA championship

    Anything short of the 2021 NBA championship should be an embarrassment for the Brooklyn Nets.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Nuggets even series in Game 2 as Damian Lillard's hot start comes up short

    Damian Lillard's eight first-half 3-pointers weren't enough to lead Portland to a 2-0 series lead.

  • Los Angeles teams in trouble & NBA awards debate

    Chris Haynes invites Vincent Goodwill onto Posted Up to debate the MVP and Most Improved Player awards.

  • Rising star Devin Haney, 22, faces toughest test in ex-champ Jorge Linares

    Though Haney is a whopping +1200 favorite at BetMGM, the fight with Linares represents a critical step in Haney’s development.

  • Why can't Phil Mickelson win another major?

    After his stunning win at the PGA Championship, can Phil Mickelson keep the momentum going at next month's U.S. Open?

  • French Open 2021: When is the draw, when does it start and how to watch on TV in the UK

    After being moving back a week due to coronavirus concerns, the French Open is on the horizon. Following disruption last year, Roland Garros is in its more traditional place in the tennis calendar and the world's best are starting to arrive in Paris. Once again, all eyes will be on Rafael Nadal as he bids to win an astonishing 14th French Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam. World No 1 Novak Djokovic will be the biggest threat to Nadal's chances and will aiming to avenge his comprehensive defeat to the Spaniard in the 2020 final. Roger Federer will be in action in Paris, his first major tournament appearance since losing to Djokovic at the Australian Open in January last year. While Nadal is the clear favourite in the men's draw, the women's draw is wide open. Defending champion Iga Swiatek has the likes of 2019 winner Ashleigh Barty, world No 2 Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka all targeting victory. And you can never discount Serena Williams, who is continuing her bid for a record-equalling 24th major title. Meanwhile, new to Roland Garros is the introduction of a night session match on Philippe-Chatrier, echoing the US Open and Australian Open. When is the French Open draw? The draw for the tournament takes place at 5pm on Thursday, May 27 with a statue for 13-time champion Nadal set to be unveiled. When does the French Open start? In contrast to the other majors, the French Open begins on a Sunday and this year's event gets underway on May 30. Will Andy Murray be playing in Paris? No. Unfortunately for the three-time Grand Slam winner will not be competing in Paris. Muray has been struggling with a groin injury since March and is now putting his efforts towards Wimbledon, next starts next month. The former world No 1 also missed the Australian Open in February after contracting coronavirus. Which other big names are missing? Two former champions, Simona Halep and Stan Wawrinka, have pulled out due to injury. British player Kyle Edmund has been struggling with injury all year and will also be absent after surgery on his left knee in April. Canadian world No 14 Denis Shapovalov has a shoulder injury and withdrew at the weekend after losing to Casper Ruud at the Geneva Open. Where to watch the French Open 2021 on TV ITV have exclusive free-to-air live coverage of the French Open from Sunday, May 30. Presenter John Inverdale leads the broadcasting team including British Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong, 2013 Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli, four-time Grand Slam winner Jim Courier, Andy Murray's former coach Mark Petchey, Fabrice Santoro and former British ladies number one Samantha Smith. Nick Mullins and Jonathan Overend will be in the commentary box, with Celina Hinchcliffe the on-site reporter.

  • Jon Jones hires veteran boxing promoter as Dana White says Francis Ngannou-Derrick Lewis fight set

    UFC president Dana White gave a hearty thumbs up Wednesday to Jon Jones’ announcement that he’d hired former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer as his new adviser.

  • 2021 Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Wide Receivers

    Check out our early wide receiver fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.

  • Cincinnati soccer player Ally Sidloski dies at 21 after drowning accident

    Ally Sidloski, officials said, died in a drowning accident at East Fork State Park near Cincinnati on Saturday.

  • NBA awards: Vincent Goodwill reveals his 2020-21 selections

    Our NBA insider shares his 2020-21 NBA Awards ballot.

  • Can Aaron Rodgers’ rift with Packers be fixed? 4 weeks into standoff, there's a sliver of hope.

    He took some light slaps. He appealed to the kind of thing fans would understand. But he never called in the airstrike that could have advanced a trade push. And a few days later, that’s what lingers.

  • NHL Betting: Who will win Game 7 between the Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild?

    Who will win the first Game 7 of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs?

  • The Daily Sweat: Good news Knicks fans, they're a prime zig-zag theory bet for Game 2

    The Hawks took Game 1, but there's reason to believe New York will rebound.

  • Brooks Koepka unloads on Bryson DeChambeau in moment of honesty

    A rare unguarded moment for Brooks Koepka lets his true feelings about Bryson DeChambeau through.