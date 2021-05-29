Area roundup: Poland baseball and softball take down Sacopee Valley

May 29—HIRAM — Hunter Gibson's and Grady Hart's RBI singles highlighted a three-run first inning for Poland en route to a 6-1 baseball win over Sacopee Valley on the road Friday.

Hart and Mitchell Bean each had two hits for the Knights (7-8).

Carson Black went 2 for 4 for the Hawks (11-5).

The Red Eddies (9-5) scored four runs in the first inning and staved off a late rally by the Dragons (1-13) in Auburn.

Winning pitcher Drew Smith got the scoring started with a two-run double.

Campbell Cassidy pitched the seventh inning for the save.

Sam Masse hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning for Brunswick.

The Bulldogs (5-9) scored first but ultimately fell to the Greyhounds (11-2) at Lisbon.

Nick Ferrence earned the win on the mound for Lisbon, striking out six. Hunter Brissette then gave up just two hits in relief.

Ferrence also scored two runs and notched a triple.

Max Byron went 2-for-4 at the plate for Hall-Dale.

The Vikings (13-1) were slow out of the gates but scored seven runs in the third inning to run away with the win over the Cougars (7-6) in Paris.

Kolby Brown pitched five innings and earned his second win of the season for Oxford Hills, while Ethan Cutler and Matt Doucette each tallied three hits.

Hayden Dippner led Mt. Blue with two hits.

Ellie Sullivan had two hits and two RBI and Blake Austin finished with two hits and two runs scored as the Dragons (9-4) built an 8-0 lead and held off a Red Eddies (6-7) in Auburn.

Maddie Emmert scored two runs and drove in two for Edward Little, which scored two runs in the sixth and four in the seventh.

The Vikings (10-2) took advantage of six errors by the Cougars (1-6) to earn the win in Paris.

Kiara McLeod took the win on the mound for Oxford Hills and also tallied two singles. Miah Gallan also notched two singles.

Natalie Howard singled twice for Mt. Blue.

Emma Bunyea's go-ahead two-run single in the top of the seventh inning lifted the Knights (8-4) to a win over the Hawks (7-6) in Hiram.

Poland broke a 3-3 tie with four runs in the seventh. Khloe O'Leary finished with two hits and two RBIs for the Knights. Gretchyn Paradis picked up the win in relief.

Elyse Guptill and Lindsay Fox each had two singles for Sacopee Valley.

Eight players scored for the Raiders in their victory over the Red Eddies in Wales.

Tiger Hopkins, Travis Caron, Caleb Richard and Gavin Leet paced Oak Hill/Monmouth/Lisbon with three goals each. Goalie Nick Michaud saved 12 shots.

Edward Little's Caleb Strout and Wesley Clements scored two goals apiece and Kaden Butler added a goal.