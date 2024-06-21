Area roundup: Pella summer teams fall at DCG

Jun. 20—Baseball

No. 3 (4A) Dallas Center-Grimes 1, Pella 0

GRIMES — The Dutch gave the one-loss Mustangs a great battle on Wednesday as the top two teams in the LHC battled at Dallas Center-Grimes.

Both team's pitching and defense were on full display as DCG's lone run in the first inning proved to be the difference in the game.

Pella was limited to two hits on the night by DCG's freshman pitcher Brady Smith, who pitched six innings allowing just those two hits with three walks and six strikeouts before Ty Mikkelsen closed out the final inning with two Ks.

Isaiah Kettler and Nathan VandeLune had the lone hits for the Dutch. Teagan Hoekstra pitched a beauty needing only 67 pitches to get through six innings allowing just the one run on four hits with six strikeouts.

Pella (16-7, 10-4 LHC) will look to bounce back when they travel to Oskaloosa (7-15, 3-9 LHC) for a doubleheader on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Softball

No. 6 Dallas Center-Grimes 10, No. 14 Pella 0 (5 innings)

GRIMES — The freshly ranked Lady Dutch took the trip north to face another ranked squad in Dallas Center-Grimes on Wednesday.

DCG held a modest 2-0 lead after three innings before ripping home six runs in the fourth and another two in the fifth to walk it off by run rule.

Ava Curry and Elah Hiemstra both had two hits to lead Pella while Emma Eekhoff reached twice with a walk and a double. Eekhoff took the loss after allowing 10 runs, eight earned, on 10 hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

No. 14 Pella (13-9, 8-6 LHC) will head to Oskaloosa (9-12, 4-8 LHC) for a doubleheader on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

