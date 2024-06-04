Area roundup: Pella goes 1-1 at Osky Tournament

Jun. 3—Softball

No. 14 Indianola 7, Pella 4

No. 2 North Polk 6, Pella 5

Pella 7, Cardinal 1

INDIANOLA/OSKALOOSA — The Lady Dutch had three games over the weekend starting with a LHC loss to Indianola on Friday before splitting two games at the Oskaloosa Tournament on Saturday.

Pella struck first against Indianola with two runs in the top of the first before the bats got quiet and the Indians responded with seven unanswered runs before Pella tried to rally in the seventh.

Katie Scheckel was 3-for-3 to lead Pella while Lucy Carlson had two RBIs and Elah Hiemstra and Kiki Riggen both drove in one run. Emma Eekhoff took the loss after pitching six innings and allowing seven runs, five earned, on eight hits with five walks and four strikeouts.

Pella then faced another ranked 4A opponent on Saturday in a tight loss to No. 2 North Polk. The Lady Dutch scored first again in the first before the Comets would end up leading 6-2 going to the bottom of the fifth. Pella scored three there and pulled within one but couldn't tie things up.

Scheckel had two RBIs in the contest while Hiemstra and Eekhoff both had one RBI. Avery Parks took the loss after pitching six innings and allowing six runs, five earned, on nine hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

Pella's final game of the weekend was against Cardinal. After three scoreless innings, the Lady Dutch would score five in the fourth and two in the fifth on their way to the win.

Scheckel was 2-for-3 with two RBIs while Parks, Riggen, Carlson and Addie Weesner all drove in one run. Eekhoff pitched to the win allowing just one unearned run on two hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

Pella (4-3, 2-1 LHC) will be at home on Monday at 5:30 p.m. for a doubleheader against No. 7 Dallas Center-Grimes (5-2, 1-0 LHC).

No. 7 (4A) Dallas Center-Grimes 14, Pella Christian 2 (3 innings)

GRIMES — Pella Christian suffered another tough conference loss on Friday at DCG.

PC was able to score a pair in the second inning but were unable to slow down the Mustang offense who were able to clinch the run rule win in three innings.

Pella Christian (1-5, 0-3 LHC) will try to bounce back on Monday at 5:30 p.m. with a doubleheader at Oskaloosa (3-5, 0-2 LHC).

*Stats were unavailable at time of print

Baseball

Grinnell 10, Oskaloosa 3

GRINNELL — The Indians fell late on the road at Grinnell on Friday.

Oskaloosa took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning before the Tigers responded with four runs in the fifth and six in the sixth to pull ahead.

Osky had six hits and drew three walks. Spencer Vaughan was the only Indian hitter to get on twice after drawing two walks. Tate Peterson suffered the loss after pitching 4 1/3 innings and allowing four runs, two earned, on six hits with five strikeouts.

Oskaloosa (2-6, 0-2 LHC) returns home for a conference doubleheader against Pella Christian (7-6, 0-3 LHC) on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Pella 7, Indianola 5

INDIANOLA — Pella picked up a good conference win on Friday at Indianola.

The Indians scored once in the first to take the lead before the two would go back and forth the rest of the way. Pella scored three in the third before Indianola tied it up in the fourth. The Dutch took the lead again with three runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. The Indians tried to rally with two in the seventh but would ultimately fall short.

Teagan Hoekstra would lead the Pella bats going 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Anderson Schirm, Isaiah Kettler and Lake Cowman all drove in one run. Hoekstra also pitched a complete game allowing five runs, three earned, on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

Pella (7-2, 3-0 LHC) plays host to No. 5 (4A) Dallas Center-Grimes (10-1, 1-0 LHC) in a doubleheader on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Colin Peters can be reached at 641-672-2581, by email at cpeters@oskyherald.com or on Twitter @ColinPetersOH.