Area roundup: Pella erases early deficit to beat Osky, 12-2

Jun. 6—Baseball

Pella 12, Oskaloosa 2 (6 innings)

PELLA — The Indians led early before the Dutch offense would get going and eventually earn a 12-2 run rule win in six innings.

Osky plated two runs in the top of the first to jump ahead but that lead wouldn't hold as Pella tied things up with two in the second before taking the lead in the third. They would then blow it open with four in the fifth before walking it off with five runs in the sixth.

Nathan Carey led the Pella bats going 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs. Anderson Schirm finished 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI while Samuel Carlson drove in three, Lake Cowman drove in two and Teagan Hoekstra and Tanner Roley both finished with one RBI.

Hoekstra also got the win for Pella pitching six innings while allowing two runs on six hits with two walks and nine strikeouts.

Caden Johnson led Osky going 2-for-3 with a two-RBI double. Lukas Toubekis would take the loss after pitching 4 1/3 innings and allowing seven runs, five earned, on seven hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Oskaloosa (3-9, 1-4 LHC) will travel to Newton (4-7, 1-3 LHC) for a doubleheader on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. while Pella (8-4, 4-2 LHC) takes a trip to Knoxville (6-5) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Newton 17, Pella Christian 0 (4 innings)

PELLA — The Eagles were on the wrong end of a 17-0 defeat to Newton on Wednesday.

The Cardinals scored three runs in each of the first two innings before exploding for 11 runs in the fourth inning to end it by run rule.

The PC offense was limited to two hits while Newton finished with 15 hits and drew six walks.

Pella Christian (1-8, 0-6 LHC) will host their crosstown rivals of Pella (6-4, 4-2 LHC) for a doubleheader on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

