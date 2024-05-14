Area roundup: Pella boys tennis advances to substate final

May 13—Boys Tennis

Pella tops PC to move on to substate final

PELLA — The first two rounds of the boys tennis team portion of the postseason got underway over the weekend at Caldwell Park. The Dutch started their journey to a fifth straight state final with a pair of 5-0 sweeps over Des Moines Hoover and Pella Christian.

Pella dominated their opening match against the Huskies with five 6-0, 6-0 wins to quickly advance to the next round.

Pella Christian also started up their postseason by taking care of business against Clarke. Since the Indians only had five players on their team, they would automatically hand the Eagles two wins due to not having enough players for a No. 6 singles or No. 3 doubles team. That meant PC only need to get three wins in singles play to lock up the win and they did it with Rob Schreur getting a 6-4, 6-0 win and Kirby Van Wyngarden and Rhett Terpstra both scoring 6-0, 6-1 victories.

That would mean a Tulip Town tussle in the next round between the Dutch and the Eagles. PC challenged Pella on a couple of sets but the Dutch would still go on to win five singles matches to take the dual. Jack Briggs (6-0, 6-0), Joshua Roozeboom (6-0, 6-4), Cameron Rowe (6-0, 6-2), Nile Rozenboom (6-2, 6-0) and Ben Van Gorp (6-2, 6-0) picked up the wins for the Dutch.

No. 2 Pella (9-0) advances to the substate final where they will host Grinnell (8-5) on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Fort Madison 5, Oskaloosa 1

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Oskaloosa boys tennis team saw their season come to an end in Cedar Rapids on Saturday in the first round of the team tournament.

The Indians were matched up against the Bloodhounds of Fort Madison with the winner taking on No. 3 Xavier. Oskaloosa would end up taking one of the singles matches but with Fort Madison taking the other five, they would eliminate the Indians.

Mason Muir secured the lone singles win for Oskaloosa with with a big third set win while Cam Cassens and Cooper Rupprecht both lost in tight third set tiebreakers that would've tied things up at 3-3 heading to doubles.

Oskaloosa ends their season with a 2-6 record.

Girls Tennis

Lady Dutch take down PC to move to regional final

PELLA — The girls team tennis tournament started on Friday with action at Caldwell Park.

Pella opened play against Centerville and would go on to win 5-0 in straight sets with the girls only losing three total games.

Meanwhile Pella Christian went up against LHC foe Newton in a rematch of a dual that saw the Cardinals win 7-4 earlier in the season. This time it was PC taking a 4-2 advantage at the end of singles play with wins from Rachel Lanferman (6-4, 6-2), Reagan De Vries (6-1, 6-2), Ava Breems (6-2, 7-6) and Addie Van Arendonk (7-5, 1-6, 1-0). The Eagles needed just one win out the three doubles matches and they would get it from Leah Mulder and Breems who secured the victory with a 6-3, 6-3 victory.

That would set up another conference rematch against Pella but the Lady Dutch would end play after singles with another 5-0 victory courtesy of wins from Emily Blom (6-1, 6-1), Alloree Else (6-3, 6-2), Claire Smock (6-1, 6-1), Mallory Westerkamp (6-3, 6-2) and Lily VanDusseldorp (6-1, 6-1).

No. 2 Pella (8-1) is set to host a regional final match against Ballard (9-1) on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Grinnell 5, Oskaloosa 2

GRINNELL — Oskaloosa was in Grinnell for their opening round of the team tournament on Friday.

After and hour delay to get the courts dried up, The Indians locked in against former LHC foe Grinnell in the opening round and would end up in a 4-2 deficit after singles. Hannah Nelson (6-2, 6-4) and Aysica Morrow (6-2, 6-0) both picked up wins for Osky while Ava Ridenour lost a tough match at No. 1 singles 6-1, 2-6, 1-0 (10-4).

That meant that Oskaloosa would need to sweep doubles play to win and advance but instead Grinnell would finish it off with a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles.

"They had so many matches that could've went either way," Oskaloosa head coach Bryan Kime said. "This is just part of being a young team and a team that hasn't played pressure situations very much. Today will help this team for next year as we only lose one senior. The future is bright for this group of girls. They played so hard today and gave themselves and the team a chance. Every team just hopes they're playing the best tennis of the season this time of year and this group can truly say this."

Oskaloosa ends their season with a 1-7 record.

Girls Soccer

Fairfield 3, Oskaloosa 2

OSKALOOSA — The Indians wrapped up their regular season on Friday with a 3-2 loss to Fairfield at Drost Field.

Oskaloosa (3-10) now enters postseason play with a trip to Mount Vernon (9-7) for a regional quarterfinal match on Friday at 7 p.m.

*Stats were unavailable at time of print

No. 5 (2A) Pella 4, No. 15 (3A) DM Roosevelt 3

DES MOINES — The Lady Dutch took on another ranked 4A opponent on Saturday and once again came away with a one-goal victory.

Pella led 2-1 after the first half when scoring continued in the second 40 with the Lady Dutch going on to down the Roughriders.

Abby Warner finished with another hat trick of three goals and one assist to lead the Pella girls while Maelee Solomon tallied the other goal. Avary Hunsinger had a pair of assists while Lizzie Neumann also had one helper. Madison Holland finished with four saves in net.

No. 5 Pella (11-3) ends regular season play with one last tough test at No. 2 North Polk (14-1) on Monday at 7 p.m.

Van Meter 3, Pella Christian 1

VAN METER — The Eagles were on the road for their final regular season contest on Friday as they would fall to Van Meter, 3-1.

PC trailed 1-0 at the half but two more goals from the Bulldogs was enough to leave with a win.

Esther Ford found the back of the net for the Eagles in the second half while Dani Roose had a busy night in net and came away with 18 saves.

Pella Christian (8-7) now turns their attention to the postseason where they will travel to Des Moines on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to face Grand View Christian (6-7) in a regional quarterfinal matchup.

Boys Soccer

Fairfield 6, Oskaloosa 1

FAIRFIELD — Oskaloosa ended their regular season on Friday with a loss at Fairfield.

The Trojans held a 2-0 advantage at halftime but scored another four times in the second half to finish things off while Osky broke up the shutout with a goal of their own.

Oskaloosa (0-14) moves into postseason play where they will travel to Knoxville (8-5) on Monday at 7:30 p.m. for a substate quarterfinal.

Pella 4, Knoxville 0

PELLA — The Dutch celebrated senior night with a win in the Red Rock rivalry against Knoxville.

Teddy Apostolopoulos had two goals while Austin Bone and Reed Beard also scored for Pella in the match.

Pella (7-8) caps off the regular season with a trip to No. 7 Marion (11-4) on Monday at 5 p.m.

Van Meter 4, Pella Christian 0

VAN METER — The Bulldogs snapped a brief three-game winning streak for the Eagles on Friday with a 4-0 shutout win.

Van Meter scored twice in each half on their way to the victory.

Pella Christian (7-7) now starts substate play on Monday at 7 p.m. when they host Albia (6-6) for a substate quarterfinal.

Girls Golf

Oskaloosa, Pella end regular season at Knoxville

KNOXVILLE — Oskaloosa and Pella were in action on Friday night in a nine-hold quad at Knoxville before starting the postseason this week.

Pella would win a tiebreaker for first place over Carlisle with a score of 202 while Oskaloosa and Knoxville tied for third at 224.

Emerson Lee was the runner-up medalist on the day with a round of 46 while Sophia Reynolds (50), Carlyn Henry (52) and Mackenzie Johnston (54) rounded out out the scoring for the Lady Dutch.

Oskaloosa was led by Reese Milburn's round of 50 while Karly Grubb shot a 52, Gracie DeRonde finished with a 53 and Lydia Van Veldhuizen and Ireland McGraw both shot 54s.

Oskaloosa and Pella will both be at Edmundson Golf Course on Wednesday at 10 a.m. for a Class 3A Regional Tournament.

Colin Peters can be reached at 641-672-2581, by email at cpeters@oskyherald.com or on Twitter @ColinPetersOH.