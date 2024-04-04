Area roundup: PC tops Newton, Lady Dutch claim top five matchup

Apr. 3—Girls Soccer

No. 15 (1A) Pella Christian 4, Newton 1

NEWTON — The Pella Christian girls soccer team bounced back nicely after suffering their first loss of the year the day before. The Eagles traveled to Newton on Tuesday and came away with a solid conference win.

Pella Christian led 2-1 going into halftime after Claire Winn-Fogle's free kick goal and Lexi Terpstra's penalty kick after a Newton hand ball in the box. The Eagles added to their lead in the second half with Karis Fikkert finishing off a Terpstra cross and Chloe Snyder scoring off an Ema Zula assist.

PC finished with 12 shots on goal while Eagle goalkeeper Maddy Van Zee ended the night with one save.

No. 15 (1A) Pella Christian (3-1) will host Centerville (0-0) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Pella 2, No. 4 Norwalk 1

PELLA — Tuesday saw a rare top five showdown in Class 2A girls soccer as No. 3 Pella linked up with No. 4 Norwalk for a Little Hawkeye Conference matchup.

All of the scoring happened in the first half with Braelyn Clark scoring for the Warriors while Abby Warner and Lizzie Neumann tallied goals for the Lady Dutch. Pella keeper Madison Holland had a very good showing in net and was able to hang on for the victory.

No. 3 (2A) Pella (2-0) dips back into non-conference play on Thursday at 7 p.m. when they host Bondurant-Farrar (1-1).

No. 1 (2A) Dallas Center-Grimes 10, Oskaloosa 0

GRIMES — After scoring their first win of the season, the Oskaloosa girls soccer team ran into the top-ranked Mustangs of Dallas Center-Grimes on Tuesday.

The Mustangs tallied all 10 of their goals in the first half while holding the Indians without a shot.

Osky keeper Callie Walters finished with 10 saves.

Oskaloosa (1-1) remains on the road heading to Indianola (1-3) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Dallas Center-Grimes 10, Oskaloosa 0

GRIMES — The Mustangs have been a tough matchup for the Oskaloosa boys soccer team over the years and that trend continued on Tuesday as DCG topped the Indians, 10-0.

The Mustangs struck for nine goals in the first half before ending the game early in the second half with their 10th goal.

Cyrus Khosravi had a hat trick for DCG while Brogan Fuller and Ben Jackson both added two goals and three assists.

For Osky, they were limited to one shot on the night while goalkeepers Omar Garcia made 12 saves and Tyler Brockman made four saves.

Oskaloosa (0-3) continues conference play with a trip to Indianola (0-3) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Norwalk 2, Pella 0

NORWALK — The Dutch traveled to Norwalk on Tuesday for their first conference battle of the season.

Pella struggled to get possession in the first half and the Warriors took advantage of it with a pair of goals to lead 2-0 at halftime. The Dutch had a little bit more success in the second half but could not find the back of the net and the score remained 2-0 the rest of the way.

Tristan Huckstep finished with two saves in net for the Dutch.

Pella (1-2) returns home on Friday at 5:30 p.m. to host Carlisle (2-1).

