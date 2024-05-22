Area roundup: PC golfers finish runner-up at state after rain out

May 21—Boys Golf

Pella Christian earns best finish in program history

AMES — It was a bittersweet result on Tuesday as the second day of the Iowa High School Boys State Golf Tournaments were cancelled due to storms. The good news was the results from day one became the final tallies meaning the Pella Christian boys golf team would finish runner-up to cap off their best season in program history.

The tough news was the Eagles were just one stroke behind champion Beckman Catholic heading into Tuesday and they would be denied a chance at bringing home the title although it was shaping up to be a heck of battle with the top four teams all within four strokes of each other.

Monday's weather cooperated a better as the boys took on Goldwater Golf Links and would shoot a 307 as a team. Deacon Branderhorst led the way with a two-over par round of 73 that would earn him fifth place individually. Eliot Menninga was right behind him with a 74 to finish in a tie for eighth place. Landon Fransman and Isaiah Breems rounded out the scoring for PC with rounds of 80.

The Eagles were getting set for the final round on Tuesday morning before rains ended things prematurely.

Pella Christian only loses one senior from this varsity group of six that also featured five juniors that will all be back and vying for that state title again next spring.

Osky's Terpstra finishes final state trip, Pella takes seventh

AMES — The 3A State Golf Championship was across town at Veenker Memorial Golf Course as they also saw their second round rained out on Tuesday.

Oskaloosa's Johnathon Terpstra was making his fourth and final appearance at the state tournament. Terpstra teed off on the back nine to start Monday and would card two straight pars before running into some trouble bogeying 13 of his next 15 holes before ending with a birdie on his final hole. Terpstra would card a round of 85 to finish tied for 42nd individually.

Pella would end up seventh as a team with a team score of 329. Sophomore Kyler Besick would lead the Dutch with a seven-over round of 79 that featured an even-par front nine. He would finish in a tie for 17th. Rounding out Pella's scoring was Patrick Bishara (T29, 83), Cade McGinley (T29, 83) and Cole Floden (T34, 84).

Boys Soccer

No. 10 Newton 3, Pella 2

NEWTON — In a rematch of a game that went to penalty kicks earlier in the season, Pella and No. 10 Newton met up in a substate semifinal matchup on Monday night where the Dutch tried to erase a big deficit.

The Cardinals scored early in the first half and held that 1-0 lead until the second half where they quickly pushed their advantage to 3-0. With less than 10 minutes to play, Carson Leathers would score twice off of headers to make it a one-goal game before time ran out on Pella's season.

Leathers had the two Dutch goals while Kolton Messer and Chase Hamilton both had one assist. Tristan Huckstep finished with two saves in net.

Pella finishes their season with a 7-10 record.

No. 2 IC Regina 4, Pella Christian 1

IOWA CITY — The Eagles saw their season come to a close on Monday as they tried to knock off No. 2 IC Regina on the road in a substate semifinal but would fall, 4-1.

The Regals led 1-0 at the half with the Eagles still very much in the game. But it was Regina finding the back of the net three times in the second half to pull ahead for the win.

Nathan Brouwer scored the lone goal for PC to break up the shutout and briefly tie things up at 1-1.

Pella Christian finishes with an 8-9 record.

Softball

Southeast Warren 5, Oskaloosa 4

OSKALOOSA — A location change due to weather ended up seeing Oskaloosa play host to Southeast Warren on Monday at Jay Harms Field.

Osky jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after the first inning before the Warhawks broke through with three runs in the third. The Indians responded with a run in the bottom of the inning before retaking the lead with two more runs crossing in the fourth. They would hold that 4-3 lead until the late innings where Southeast tied it up in the sixth and took the lead in the seventh.

Oskaloosa (0-1) will look to bounce back when they head to Centerville (0-0) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

*Stats were unavailable at time of print

Baseball

Pella 11, PCM 1

MONROE — The Dutch scored their first run rule win of the season on Monday at PCM.

The Pella offense went off for four runs in the first, another four in the second and three more in the third while only allowing one run to end things after five innings.

Isaiah Kettler continued his torrid start to the season going 2-for-3 with a walk and one RBI. Lake Cowman would go 1-for-2 with a walk, a home run and two RBIs while Teagan Hoekstra, Samuel Carlson and Nathan VandeLune all added one RBI each.

Landyn Bethards got the win after throwing three innings and allowing one unearned run on two hits with six walks and three strikeouts. Ryan Howard pitched the final two innings allowing just one hit with two Ks.

Pella (3-1) will return home to host Carlisle (1-4) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

