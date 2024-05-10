Area roundup: PC golfers advance to district tournament

May 9—Boys Golf

Pella Christian golfers dominant and advances to districts

PELLA — Pella Christian played host to one of the Class 2A Sectional Tournaments on Wednesday at Bos Landen. The Eagles ended up taking first with a score of 328 to finish 26 shots ahead of second place Pleasantville.

The Eagles ended up with the top three overall scores on the day and five in the top 10. Isaiah Breems ended up taking the medalist after winning a playoff against his teammate Eliot Menninga after both shooting rounds of 80.

Cooper Spronk was third overall with after shooting 82 while Deacon Branderhorst was seventh with his 87 and Landon Fransman was tied for ninth with a round of 90.

Pella Christian advances to districts at Lake Panorama Golf Course on Monday with a spot at state on the line.

Boys Tennis

Oskaloosa competes in district action at Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — The Oskaloosa boys tennis squad was in Fairfield on Wednesday for district action against some tough competition with Xavier in town.

Both of Osky's doubles teams had tough draws as they went up against both Xavier doubles teams in the first round. Mason Muir and Holden Braundmeir faced the top seed and fell 6-0, 6-0 while Ethan Stek and Aiden Scholes faced the other doubles team and lost 6-0, 6-0. Both of the Saints' doubles teams ended up qualifying for state.

In singles play, Cooper Rupprecht lost a tight match 6-4, 6-2 in the first round. Cam Cassens picked up the lone win of the day, winning a two-hour marathon match 7-5, 7-6 (7-4) to advance to the quarterfinals where he would go up against the No. 1 seed from Xavier and fall 6-0, 6-0.

Oskaloosa (2-4) will head to the team tournament on Saturday at Cedar Rapids Xavier where they will have a first round matchup against Fort Madison (2-7).

