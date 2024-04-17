Area roundup: Osky, Pella girls compete at B-F Invitational

Apr. 16—Track and Field

Osky, Pella girls at Bondurant-Farrar

BONDURANT — The Oskaloosa and Pella girls track and field teams were both at Bondurant-Farrar on Monday to compete in the 13-team meet. Oskaloosa finished tied for seventh with 53 points while the Lady Dutch took second with 98 points.

The temperature was warm but the athletes had to battle through some windy conditions. Tierney Carter had the top finish for the Indians coming home in second place in the 400 with a time of 1:00.76. Ryleigh Wilken would also take third in the high jump after clearing 5-0.

Osky would put up a couple of season-best times in the relays with the shuttle hurdle of Sadie Blommers, Lydia Van Veldhuizen, Emmalee Wells-Stout and Hannah Quang racing to fourth with a time of 1:10.82.

The Lady Dutch put together several strong performances on the night. They picked up three wins on the night with Marissa Ferebee taking the 3000 at 10:43.01, Ruth Dunham winning the 800 at 2:31.57 and the distance medley of Avery Parks, Chloe Punt, Kyla Barnes and Raegan Snieder taking first at 4:30.83.

Oskaloosa and Pella will both be at Newton on Thursday in what will be the final cut off meet before the Drake Relays.

Pella boys finish second at Norwalk

NORWALK — While the girls were at Bondurant-Farrar, the Pella boys competed in Norwalk on Monday bringing home second place as a team with 116 points.

Out in the field, Hanson King continued his throwing showcase by winning both events again with a 58-9 toss in the shot put and a 178-05.5 throw in the discus.

Back on the track, Harrison Mullens raced to a win in the 400 meters at 50.16. Pella also had two relay wins with Andrew Vanderhoff, Levi Shetterly, Logan VanDenBroek and Cor Huyser winning the shuttle hurdle at 1:01.26 and Nathan Vander Waal, Mason Gaulke, Stephen Gaul and Canaan Dunham taking home first in the 4x800 with a time of 8:15.28.

Pella will go to Newton on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Oskaloosa third at West Marshall Tournament

STATE CENTER — The Oskaloosa boys golf team had a solid showing on Monday at the West Marshall Tournament at Lincoln Valley Golf after playing their third round in four days as they took third with a score of 339 among the 12 teams.

Oskaloosa will head to Williamsburg on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

*Individual stats were unavailable at time of print

Girls Golf

Lady Dutch win home quad

PELLA — The Lady Dutch played host to Knoxville, PCM and Pleasantville for a nine-hole quad on Monday at Pella Golf and Country Club. Pella would grab the win with a team score of 192.

Karsyn Lyons earned the medalist honors with a round of 43 with Emerson Lee (49), Sophia Reynolds (50) and Moriah Reynolds (50) rounding out the scoring.

Pella will go to Oskaloosa on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Boys Soccer

North Polk 3, Oskaloosa 2

OSKALOOSA — The Indians fell just short of their first win of the season after a back and forth match against North Polk at Drost Field on Monday night.

The game was tied up at 1-1 at the half before the Comets would edge Osky with a pair of second half markers.

Klayton Roberts and Dylan Purdum both found the back of the net for the Indians while Omar Garcia added one assist. Garcia had a busy night in net with 19 saves in the loss.

Oskaloosa (0-8) will travel to No. 6 Newton (7-2) on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m.

Central Iowa United 3, Pella Christian 2

PELLA — The Eagles led early but couldn't hold on as Central Iowa United came back to defeat Pella Christian 3-2 on Monday night on Eagle Lane.

PC led 1-0 after the first half and added to their lead with a goal early in the second half before the Trojans stormed back to score three unanswered goals and win the game.

Ethan Van Arendonk and Theo Hugen both scored goals for the Eagles.

Pella Christian (3-4) hits the road next week with a trip to Indianola (3-6) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Pella Christian 5, Knoxville 4

KNOXVILLE — The Eagles were able to edge Knoxville in a thrilling non-conference tennis dual on Monday.

PC went up 4-2 after singles play with Rachel Lanferman (6-3, 6-1), Reagan De Vries (6-4, 6-1), Ava Breems (6-3, 6-0) and Addie Van Arendonk (5-7, 6-3, 1-0 (10-1)) all collecting wins. That meant the Eagles would need just one win in doubles play and they would get from their top team of De Vries/Van Arendonk who picked up the 6-0, 6-3 victory.

Pella Christian (3-2) will play host to Indianola (4-2) on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Pella Christian 9, Davis County 0

PELLA — The PC boys tennis squad rolled to a 9-0 sweep over the Mustangs of Davis County on Monday at home.

In singles play, Shaun Bos (6-1, 6-1), Aaron Meinders (6-1, 6-1), Rob Schreur (6-2, 6-0), Kirby Van Wyngarden (6-2, 6-0), Rhett Terpstra (6-0, 6-1) and Evan Tschetter (6-0, 6-1) all looked solid in getting straight set wins.

Then the Eagles wrapped things up in doubles play with Bos/Meinders (6-1, 6-1), Schreur/Terpstra (6-0, 6-0) and Van Wyngarden/Tschetter (4-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-5)) closing out the sweep.

Pella Christian (2-3) will try to keep the momentum going when they head to Indianola (4-4) on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

