Area roundup: Osky girls track takes third at Fort Madison

Apr. 10—Track and Field

Osky girls third at Fort Madison

FORT MADISON — The Oskaloosa girls track and field team took home third place as a team at Fort Madison on Tuesday night. Osky finished with 92 points on the night while Mt. Pleasant took first with 142 points.

Ryleigh Wilken set a new personal best in the High Jump after clearing the bar at 5-3.5 to win the title. Hannah Quang also took home gold in the 100 Meter Hurdles with a time of 16.15. The Indians also won a pair of races in the relays with the Shuttle Hurdle quartet of Sadie Blommers, Lydia Van Veldhuizen, Emmalee Wells-Stout and Quang winning at 1:10.92 and the 4x400 team of Wilken, Quang, Adam and Carter also running to first with a time of 4:15.34.

Oskaloosa travels to East Marshall on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

Osky boys take seventh at Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — The Osky boys set a lot of new personal bests on Tuesday on their way to finishing seventh at Fairfield. The Indians tallied 59 points on the night while Fairfield won their home title with 129 points.

Oskaloosa set 25 new individual PRs and 10 season-best marks. AJ Walker grabbed a second place finish in the Long Jump with a leap of 19-11.5. Walker also grabbed third place finishes JT Baker, Grady Kool and Jaden DeRonde in the 4x100 (46.03) and 4x200 (1:37.70). Blake Henry ran in the 1600 for the first time this season and took third with a time of 3:54.13.

Oskaloosa heads to a 16-team meet at Saydel on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

Boys Golf

Osky home quad with Pella/PC

OSKALOOSA — Edmudson Golf Course host the first of four LHC events this spring with Oskaloosa, Pella, Pella Christian and Newton all battling it out in a tight day on the course. PC finished first with a score of 303 while Pella followed in second at 320 and Osky third at 322.

Eliot Menninga won the medalist honors for the Eagles with a very good round of 72. Cooper Spronk was third with his 76 while Isaiah Breems followed in fifth with a 77 and Deacon Branderhorst sixth with a 78.

The Dutch were led by Cade McGinley's round of 74, which was good enough for runner-up medalist honors. AJ Hoekstra (81), Simon Thoreson (82) and Cole Floden (83) rounded out the rest of the scoring.

For Oskaloosa, they were led by Johnathon Terpstra's 76 which put the senior in a tie for third place. Carter Blanco (78) and Linus Morrison (82) also cracked the top 10 on the day.

All three teams will head to Pella on Friday and Saturday for the Dutch Masters.

Girls Golf

Osky, Pella compete at first LHC meet

WEST DES MOINES — Oskaloosa and Pella were both at Willow Creek Golf Course on Tuesday for the first regular season Little Hawkeye Conference meet. The Lady Dutch finished one shot back of Norwalk for first place with a score of 369 while Osky finished sixth with a score of 473.

Karsyn Lyons secured the medalist honors with her eight-over round of 81 for Pella. Sophia Reynolds also cracked the top 10 with a round of 90. Emerson Lee's 96 and Moriah Reynolds' 102 rounded out the scoring for the Lady Dutch.

Oskaloosa was paced by Reese Milburn's round of 114 while Amelia Bowen (117), Rian Allman (118) and Karly Grubb (124) followed behind her.

Oskaloosa and Pella both head to Pella Golf and Country Club for a nine-hole meet on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Indianola 11, Oskaloosa 0

OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa boys tennis team had their home opener on a beautiful Tuesday late afternoon against Indianola where they would fall 11-0.

Oskaloosa (0-2) is right back at home on Friday at 4:15 p.m. when they host Albia (0-1).

*Results were unavailable at time of print

No. 2 Pella 11, Pella Christian 0

PELLA — The Dutch welcomed their crosstown neighbors of Pella Christian for a makeup meet on Tuesday with No. 2 Pella coming away with an 11-0 sweep.

Pella was led by singles and doubles victories from Jack Briggs, Joshua Roozeboom, Cameron Rowe, Ben Van Gorp, Nile Rozenboom and Brody Ferrell.

No. 2 Pella (3-0) will host No. 4 North Polk (4-0) in a big non-conference showdown on Friday at 4:15 p.m. while Pella Christian (1-2) will host Newton (1-1) on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Indianola 11, Oskaloosa 0

INDIANOLA — The Oskaloosa girls tennis team fell 11-0 to Indianola on Tuesday despite some competitive games.

The top three doubles matches were all highly competitive with Hannah Nelson/Lexi Prather falling 7-5, 6-4, Ava Ridenour/Loghan Edgar falling 6-3, 6-4 and Jenna DeBoef/Aysica Morrow falling 6-4, 7-5.

"The score doesn't show but we had really good points and battled hard," Oskaloosa head coach Bryan Kime said. "Ava had a really good battle at No. 1 singles with a back and forth match. When it came to the doubles matches, Osky girls really turned it on with a young team. Even though we ended up falling short, all doubles matches were close and the girls showed huge improvement from our first meet."

Oskaloosa (1-3) heads to Dallas Center-Grimes (1-4) on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

No. 2 Pella 11, Dallas Center-Grimes 0

PELLA — Another day, another 11-0 sweep for the Lady Dutch.

Second-ranked Pella was in action on Tuesday against DCG coming away with another dominating sweep. The Lady Dutch didn't surrender a set all day and only lost seven total games in singles action.

Emily Blom (6-0, 6-3), Alloree Else (6-0, 6-0), Mallory Westerkamp (6-0, 6-1), Lily VanDusseldorp (6-1, 6-0), Bryn Higginbotham (6-0, 6-0) and Sydney Namminga (6-2, 6-0) all picked up wins in singles play.

Pella then finished it up in doubles with Else/VanDusseldorp (6-0, 6-4), Blom/Higginbotham (6-1, 6-2), Westerkamp/Hietbrink (6-1, 6-1), Namminga/Kytilin Plate (6-0, 6-0) and Addison Van Wyk/Josie Boll (6-2, 6-0) wrapping up the sweep.

No. 2 (1A) Pella (4-0) plays host to No. 10 (2A) Waukee Northwest (1-2) on next Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Indianola 3, Oskaloosa 1

INDIANOLA — Osky fell in their second straight conference match on Tuesday with a 3-1 loss at Indianola.

Indianola came out and scored three goals in the first half before Osky came out and played a much better second half and got the board with an Ayden Plumb goal off a Klayton Roberts assist.

Goalkeeping was split between halves as Tyler Brockman made eight saves in the first half while Omar Garcia added five saves in the second half without allowing a goal.

Oskaloosa (0-4) will try to get in the win column when they host Albia (2-2) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Dallas Center-Grimes 3, Pella 0

PELLA — The Dutch matched up against a solid Dallas Center-Grimes squad on Tuesday night falling 3-0.

The Mustangs were very technical throughout the night scoring twice in the first half and once in the second half on their way to the win. The Dutch got off to a slow start but did finish with nine shots on goal.

Pella (2-3) heads to Des Moines Hoover for a pair of games at the Huskies Invitational on Saturday.

Norwalk 4, Pella Christian 0

PELLA — The Eagles suffered their second conference loss of the season on Tuesday at home against Norwalk.

The game was tied at 0-0 at the half before the Warriors exploded for four goals in the second half while holding the Eagles to just one shot on goal.

Pella Christian (3-3) play host to West Marshall (1-5) on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Indianola 10, Oskaloosa 0

INDIANOLA — Oskaloosa suffered their second straight conference defeat on Tuesday at the hands of Indianola.

Indianola struck for six first half goals before adding four more in the second half to close out the game.

Callie Walters made 14 saves in net for Oskaloosa in the loss.

Oskaloosa (1-2) travels to face Ottumwa (1-3) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

No. 1 Dallas Center-Grimes 3, No. 3 Pella 2

GRIMES — An early season top three showdown in Class 2A saw No. 3 Pella go up against No. 1 Dallas Center-Grimes on Tuesday with the Mustangs pulling out the 3-2 victory.

DCG went up 2-0 in the first half before Pella tried to bring it back before ending up just short.

Briana Shannon tallied both goals for Pella with the absence of leading scorer Abby Warner. Claire Smock had both assists on the scores as well. Lady Dutch keeper Madison Holland had busy night in net collecting 21 saves.

No. 3 (2A) Pella (3-1) will try to bounce back when they travel to No. 3 (1A) Gilbert (4-0) on Thursday at 7 p.m.

No. 4 (2A) Norwalk 7, Pella Christian 0

NORWALK — Pella Christian met a tough test on Tuesday taking on No. 4 Norwalk in a LHC matchup.

The Warriors scored twice in the first half but opened things up with another five goals in the second half.

PC was held to three shots on goal on the night while keeper Maggie Vos finished with 12 saves.

Pella Christian (4-2) returns home to take on No. 4 (1A) Des Moines Christian (4-1) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

