Area roundup: Osky baseball picks up first win

May 27—Baseball

Oskaloosa 7, Winterset 5

OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa baseball scored their first win on the early season on Friday against Winterset.

The Indians used a four-run second inning to jump ahead only for the Huskies to pull back within one with three runs in the third. Osky continued to add with a run in the third and two in the fourth before holding on to get the win.

Tate Peterson led the Indian bats going 2-for-3 with three RBIs on the night while Wyatt Grubb drove in two and Caden Johnson drove in one.

Spencer Vaughan got the win after pitching two innings and allowing two runs on two hits with one walk and one strikeout. Linus Morrison also pitched well going five innings while allowing three runs, one earned, on two hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Oskaloosa (1-1) plays a Memorial Day doubleheader at home against Bondurant-Farrar (6-2) on Monday starting at 3 p.m.

No. 9 Des Moines Christian 10, Pella Christian 0

Pella Christian 5, No. 5 (1A) St. Ansgar 4

No. 10 (1A) Grand View Christian 11, Pella Christian 0

URBANDALE/WATERLOO — Pella Christian had a trio of tough road games over the weekend going 1-2 against three ranked opponents.

The Eagles got things started on Friday at Des Moines Christian where the Lions scored five runs in the first inning before winning by run rule in the sixth.

PC was limited to three hits in the contest with Connor Van Zee going 2-for-2. Van Zee would also suffer the loss after pitching five innings and allowing six runs on five hits with four walks and eight strikeouts.

Next up was a pair of tournament games on Saturday starting with a quality 5-4 victory over No. 5 (1A) Saint Ansgar. The back and forth game ended with PC erasing a 4-3 deficit in the seventh to score twice to walk it off.

Luke Fynaardt and Trevor Veenstra both drove in runs for the Eagles. Grant Kelderman pitched 5 1/3 innings allowing four runs, two earned, on three hits with one walk and eight strikeouts. Brecken Ritzert came in in relief and got the win after pitching 1 2/3 innings without allowing a baserunner and striking out three.

The Eagles wrapped up their weekend with a tough loss to Grand View Christian with the Thunder getting the run rule win in five innings.

Caleb Van Arendonk was 2-for-2 with a triple for PC while Fynaardt took the loss after pitching three innings and giving up four runs, one earned, on four hits with three walks and six Ks.

Pella Christian (5-3) opens up conference play at home with a doubleheader against Indianola (4-2) on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Oskaloosa 4, Durant 3

Oskaloosa 8, No. 15 Maquoketa 5

WILLIAMSBURG — Oskaloosa got a couple of close wins at the Williamsburg Tournament on Saturday.

The Indians fell behind 3-0 in the second inning before answering with one in the bottom of the inning and rallying late for one in the fifth and two in the sixth to take the lead and get the win over Durant.

Kassie Johnson led the way going 2-for-3 with one RBI while Haylee Parker and Lydia Van Veldhuizen also drove in one run. Shannon VanRheenen pitched to the win allowing three unarmed runs on six hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Game two saw Osky knock off No. 15 Maquoketa. The Indians held a 5-1 lead after three innings before the Cardinals would tie things up in the fifth only for Osky to score three in the sixth and get their second win of the day.

Parker went 4-for-4 at the top of the lineup while Cylee Smith went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. VanRheenen also drove in two in the contest and pitched one inning in relief to get the win. Smith started the game and went five innings while allowing five runs, one earned, on five hits with three strikeouts.

Oskaloosa (3-1) opens up conference play on the road at No. 2 Norwalk (3-0) on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Pella Christian 10, Des Moines Christian 5

URBANDALE — After being shutout in their season opener, Pella Christian tallied 10 runs to get new head coach Mindi Kacmarynski her first win of the season at Des Moines Christian on Friday.

PC were down 3-0 after the first before scoring six unanswered runs to take the lead for good on their way to a 10-5 victory.

Pella Christian (1-1) returns home to host No. 15 (3A) Albia (2-0) on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

