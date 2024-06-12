Area roundup: Oskaloosa summer teams swept in Indianola

Jun. 11—Baseball

Indianola 11, Oskaloosa 1 (6 innings)

INDIANOLA — Back from their trip to St. Louis on Saturday, Oskaloosa resumed conference play at Indianola on Monday night falling 11-1 in six innings.

Indianola got the scoring started with one run in the third and fourth inning before opening things up with another seven runs crossing in the fifth before walking it off in the sixth.

Osky were held to two hits on the night with Caden Johnson hitting an RBI single while Linus Morrison had the other hit. Lukas Toubekis suffered the loss after pitching 3 1/3 innings and allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Oskaloosa (5-11, 3-5 LHC) returns home after a six-game road trip to host Washington (2-10) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Norwalk 3, Pella Christian 0

PELLA — One inning was the difference in Pella Christian's 3-0 loss to Norwalk on Monday.

The only scoring happened in the second inning where the Warriors tallied all three of their runs. The Eagles had nine hits and four walks but were unable to get those runners around to score.

Luke Fynaardt led PC going 3-for-4 while Trevor Veenstra was 2-for-4 with two doubles. Connor Van Zee also reached three times going 2-for-2 with a walk. Brecken Ritzert suffered the tough loss after a strong outing going 6 1/3 innings while allowing three unearned runs on three hits with six strikeouts.

Pella Christian (8-11, 1-7 LHC) gets a day off before going to Grinnell (11-6) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Softball

No. 15 Indianola 4, Oskaloosa 3

INDIANOLA — Oskaloosa was eyeing their first win over Indianola since 2020 but would come up just short in a one-run loss on Monday.

Indianola scored the opening run of the game in the first inning before Osky would tie it briefly in fourth only to quickly trail by one again after the bottom of the inning. The same thing happened in the sixth and again in the seventh with Osky tying it only to be walked off in the bottom half.

Oskaloosa (7-8, 3-5 LHC) is back at home on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to take on No. 9 Dallas Center-Grimes (13-3, 6-1 LHC).

*Stats were unavailable at time of print

No. 1 (4A) Norwalk 13, Pella Christian 3 (5 innings)

PELLA — The Eagles got to face off with the top ranked Warriors of Norwalk on Monday and would come away with a run rule loss after five innings.

The Norwalk bats showed out early with seven runs in the first and another four in the second to gain an 11-0 lead. PC broke through with two runs in the third before the Warriors would end things after the fifth inning.

Pella Christian (1-11, 0-9 LHC) will take a trip to face Clarke (2-10) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

*Stats were unavailable at time of print

