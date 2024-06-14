Area roundup: No. 3 DCG fends off Osky's upset bid

Jun. 13—Baseball

No. 3 (4A) Dallas Center-Grimes 7, Oskaloosa 3

No. 3 (4A) Dallas Center-Grimes 12, Oskaloosa 1 (6 innings)

OSKALOOSA — Oskaloosa welcomed the top team in the conference to town on Wednesday for a doubleheader as they nearly pulled off a big upset in game one before ultimately dropping both games to No. 3 (4A) Dallas Center-Grimes 7-3 and 12-1.

Osky kept things tight with the Mustangs throughout game one. DCG scored one run in the fourth and fifth inning to lead 2-0 only for Osky to pull within one going to the sixth. The Indians would end up loading the bases in the bottom of the sixth and would draw back to back walks to tie and take a 3-2 lead to the seventh. But DCG would not allow the upset as they went off for five runs in the seventh on their way to the 7-3 victory.

Osky only had two hits in the game but were able to draw five walks and were plunked by five pitches. Tate Peterson was 1-for-2 with two RBIs while Wyatt Grubb had the other RBI. Spencer Vaughan pitched 4 1/3 innings for Osky allowing two runs on two hits with five walks and three strikeouts.

It was all Mustangs in game two as they led 3-1 after four innings before breaking it open with three runs in the fifth and six more in the sixth to get the run rule win.

Jaden DeRonde got the start on the bump and pitched four innings allowing six runs, three earned, on five hits with five walks and seven strikeouts.

Oskaloosa (6-13, 3-7 LHC) will take a trip south to Centerville (3-13) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Norwalk 3, No. 9 Pella 0

No. 9 Pella 9, Norwalk 8 (10 innings)

PELLA — The Dutch used an impressive comeback win in game two to come away with a split on Wednesday against Norwalk.

The Warriors scored all three of their runs in the first four innings of game one before holding Pella off the board.

Nathan VandeLune and Isaiah Kettler were both 2-for-3 to lead the Dutch bats. VandeLune also pitched a strong game going all seven innings while allowing three runs, two earned, on six hits with five Ks.

Game two saw Pella trailing again as they fell behind 6-2 after three innings. The Dutch would get one back in the fourth but Norwalk would push their lead to 8-3 heading to the bottom of the seventh. Then Lake Cowman would smash a grand slam as part of a five-run rally to tie things up and send it to extras at 8-8. Pella would eventually walk it off in the 10th inning.

Cowman finished the game 1-for-4 with a walk, one home run and five RBIs. Nathan Carey was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs while Teagan Hoekstra and Hayes Lautenbach both had one RBI. Carey pitched 5 1/3 innings allowing eight runs, four earned, on seven hits with four walks. The bullpen came up big for Pella with Ryan Howard pitching 2 2/3 scoreless innings allowing two hits with four Ks while the freshman Lautenbach pitched the final two innings to get the win after allowing one hit with one walk and three Ks.

No. 9 (3A) Pella (12-5, 7-3 LHC) will travel for a non-conference game at No. 1 (2A) West Marshall (20-1) on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Grinnell 15, Pella Christian 5 (5 innings)

GRINNELL — The Eagles were on the wrong end of a run rule loss on Wednesday at Grinnell.

The Tigers scored at least three runs in each of the first four innings with PC getting their offense going in the fourth and fifth innings before Grinnell walked it off in the fifth.

Pella Christian (8-12, 1-7 LHC) returns home to host Knoxville (7-10) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

*Stats were unavailable at time of print

Softball

No. 2 Norwalk 14, Pella 0 (4 innings)

No. 2 Norwalk 11, Pella 1 (5 innings)

PELLA — The Lady Dutch saw their five-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday after a couple of losses to No. 2 Norwalk.

The Warriors took game one after four innings using an eight run third and five run fourth to lead their charge.

Katie Scheckel had the lone Pella hit in game one. Emma Eekhoff suffered the loss after pitching 3 1/3 innings and giving up 12 runs, 11 earned, on 13 hits with four walks and two strikeouts.

Game two would go five innings before the run rule would kick in.

Scheckel's RBI double and Avery Parks' double were the only two hits in the game for the Lady Dutch. Saige DeJong would take the loss after pitching four innings and allowing six runs on 10 hits.

Pella (10-6, 6-4 LHC) will try to bounce back at home with another doubleheader on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. against Albia (7-6).

Clarke 3, Pella Christian 1

OSCEOLA — Pella Christian was in Osceola for a non-conference matchup against Clarke on Wednesday evening. The low-scoring battle saw the Indians come away with a 3-1 victory.

Clarke started off with a 1-0 lead after one inning and held that until the sixth when PC tied it up. That tie was held briefly with Clarke regaining the lead with two runs in the bottom of the inning before closing it out in the seventh for the win.

Pella Christian (1-12, 0-9 LHC) is back on Eagle Lane on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. against Knoxville (6-7).

*Stats were unavailable at time of print

