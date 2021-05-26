Area roundup: Monmouth softball surges past Winthrop

May 26—WINTHROP — Katie Laliberte had a two-run triple and an RBI single to lift the Monmouth softball team to a 6-2 victory over rival Winthrop in a Mountain Valley Conference matchup Tuesday.

Abby Flanagan had three singles and an RBI for the Mustangs (12-2), who scored the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth and added three more in the seventh. Winthrop had runners on first and second in the bottom of the sixth, but a line drive back to pitcher Brooklyn Federico (six strikeouts) turned into a triple play that ended the rally.

Sage Fortin had two singles for the Ramblers (5-7), while Maddie Perkins also had a hit.

Katy McIntyre hit two home runs to propel Fryeburg Academy (10-2) over St. Dominic (3-7) in five innings at Auburn.

Camden Jones and Ela Bruno also homered for the Raiders. McIntyre, who has five homers in the past six games, and Bruno each drove in four runs.

: Christ Westgate had six goals and Nick Klein five as the Scots (7-3) topped the Patriots (4-6) in Standish.