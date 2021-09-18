Area roundup: Lewiston field hockey shuts out Edward Little

Sep. 18—LEWISTON — Reese Maynard scored a goal and set up another to help the Lewiston field hockey team defeat Edward Little 3-0 in a rivalry tilt Friday night.

Ceci Miller and Siara Laliberte also scored for the Blue Devils (3-2), while Jayden Blais had an assist and goalie Kim McLaughlin stopped six shots.

Kasey Smith made five saves for the Red Eddies (0-4).

Izzy Folsom and Maddie Perkins each scored a goal in the second half as the undefeated Ramblers handed the Falcons' first loss of the season in Winthrop.

Winthrop goalies Madison Weymouth and Ellie Folsom combined for seven saves.

Julie Mooney scored a pair of goals in The Raiders' victory over the Rebels in Wales.

Oak Hill's Mia Valliere, Cassie Steckino and Olivia Staggs each scored goals, with assists going Lexi Pelkey, Staggs and Brianna Dumais. Raiders goalie Sierra Lane made seven saves.

The Rebels' Leah Kimball scored a goal and was assisted by Natasha Mason.

Abby Elsaesser scored three goals — two unassisted — to lead the Lakers (3-2) past the Knights (1-4) at Naples.

Sadie Terrell added a goal and an assist. Kylie Myers also scored and Emily Reardon had an assist.

Reiyn Hart needed just one save for the shutout. Emma Moreau stopped nine shots for Poland.

Laura Mockler scored twice, including the game-winning goal, for the Greyhounds in their victory over the Bulldogs in Lisbon.

Amelia Mooney had a goal and an assist for Lisbon, while Kayla Cooper had a goal. Greyhounds goalie Maria Levesque made seven saves.

Averi Baker scored twice for Hall-Dale and Emma Soule had one tally. Kelsey Cormier made six saves in the loss.

Mallory Audette and Abby Morrill each scored two goals to lead the Rams to a win over the Cougars in Farmington.

Madison Veilleux has two assists, while Maci Freeman and Sierra Prebit added assists for Cony (3-2). Taylor Prebit had eight saves to earn the shutout for Cony.

Ella Mayhew had six saves for Mt. Blue (3-2).

Campbell Cassidy scored two goals and Mohamed Adow and Jack Thompson each added one in the Red Eddies' shutout win over the Hornets in Turner.

Thompson, Josh Lavigne Wesley Clements each recorded an assist for Edward Little (4-1) .

Red Eddies goalie Eli St. Laurent made four saves and Edward Little outshot the Hornets, 17-4.

Ethan Vattaso and goals by Patrick Strout each scored two goals in the Raiders' victory over the Cougars in Dixfield.

The Raiders jumped out to a 4-1 lead by halftime. Dirigo's Hunter Berry scored the lone goal for his team. Oak Hill's Fernando Dovalle and Jordan Castonguay each added a goal.

Case Fessenden stopped 7 of 8 shots for Oak Hill.

Camden Adams and Andrew Guiou each scored to help steer the Bulldogs past the Phoenix in Jay.

Jackson Leach preserved the victory, making three saves. Hall-Dale outshot Spruce Mountain, 14-3 and held the advantages in corners, 9-2.

Chase Carmichael and Anthony Whittier each scored twice for the Lakers (2-0-1) in a win over the Lions (1-1) in Rangeley.

Keegan Donegan got the other goal.

Logan Hoffman (six saves) and Tyler Wilson (four) shared goaltending duties for GPCS.

Two second-half goals gave the Bucks (4-2) a win over the Ramblers (1-4) in Buckfield.

Hunter Driscoll put Buckfield up 1-0 and Zach Shields scored the eventual game-winning goal. Seamus Keough had the assist on both goals.

Iker Penniman scored a breakaway goal late in the second half for Winthrop. Penniman missed a penalty Kick and Buckfield keeper Gavin Charest (eight saves) made a diving save late to seal a win for the Bucks.

Jaxson August made six saves for Winthrop.

Breezy Quimby recorded two goals and the Lakers (3-0) spread out their scoring in a win over the Lions (0-2) at Rangeley.

Natalie Brocke scored off an assist from Avery Gravel, lifting the Saints (1-3) to a win over the Hawks (0-5) in Hiram.

Chloe Bourque scored on a free kick from 25 yards in the first half, and the Wildcats (3-2) shut out the Patriots (2-3) in Gray.

Isabelle Ross stopped eight shots for Gray-New Gloucester.

Emma Rothrock went 22 for 23 in serving to help the Panthers (1-3) beat the Blue Devils (0-4) in Yarmouth.

Rothrock also had nine aces and two digs.

North Yarmouth Academy won the first set, 25-9, and Lewiston won the second set, 26-24. It is the Blue Devils first-ever set win.

NYA then took the next two sets, 25-23 and 25-6.

Madilyn Onorato was 18 for 19 on serves for NYA and had five aces and 11 kills. Maddy Vaillancourt finished with five aces, eight assists and one dig, Bella Moulton had three kills, and Jessica Merrill had four digs, two aces and two assists.

Abi Beaucage was 18 for 19 serving for the Blue Devils with six aces, five digs and two kills. Sage Cormier had seven digs, seven kills, three aces and two blocks. Maddie Oliveira contributed six assists, while Theresa Shaw had five digs and two kills. Audri Hilts went 6 for 7 serving with two aces and one kill.

In junior varsity action, NYA won 2-1 (25-14, 22-25, 15-7).