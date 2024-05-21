Area roundup: Lady Dutch tennis secures return trip to final four

May 20—Girls Tennis

No. 2 Pella 5, No. 9 Clarinda 1

ATLANTIC — For a second consecutive season, the Lady Dutch are heading back to the Class 1A team final four. No. 2 Pella secured their spot in the semifinals after taking down No. 9 Clarinda, 5-1.

The Pella girls were able to get it done in singles play with five wins in straight sets. Emily Blom (6-3, 6-3), Aloree Else (6-1, 6-4), Claire Smock (6-3, 6-3), Lily VanDusseldorp (6-3, 6-1) and Bryn Higginbotham (6-0, 6-0) all picked up wins while Mallory Westerkamp suffered the lone loss in a third set tiebreaker 6-3, 1-6, 1-0 (4).

No. 2 Pella will head up to Byrnes Park in Waterloo on May 29 for the semifinals and finals. They will take on No. 3 Spencer in the semifinals with the winner advancing to the finals to face the winner of No. 1 Xavier and No. 4 Dike-New Hartford.

Girls Soccer

Mount Vernon 9, Oskaloosa 0

MOUNT VERNON — The Oskaloosa girls soccer team saw their season come to a close on Friday after suffering a 9-0 loss to Mount Vernon in a regional quarterfinal matchup.

Callie Walters and Aliah Cauthron both split time in net for the Indians making a total of 15 saves between them.

Oskaloosa finishes the season with a 3-11 record.

Baseball

Pella Christian 3, Carlisle 1

CARLISLE — The Eagles bounced back from an opening night loss to pick up their first win of the season on Friday at Carlisle.

PC took the lead with a run in the second before adding a pair of insurance runs in the fourth. The Wildcats got one back in the sixth but the Eagles were able to hold on for the win.

Trevor Veenstra took the short trip down after competing at the state track meet in Des Moines and went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs. Caleb Van Arendonk went 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI. Connor Van Zee had a strong showing on the mound to get the win after going six innings allowing one unearned run on seven hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

Pella Christian (1-1) returns home on Monday at 7:30 p.m. to take on Martensdale-St Marys (2-1).

